Parked After the Divorce: 1958 Lincoln Continental Mark III Is a Spectacular Barn Find

A 1958 Lincoln Continental that has allegedly spent close to 5 decades in a barn still hopes humanity is kind enough to give it a second chance. All as part of a full restoration, that is.
This Continental Mark III has been posted on Craigslist only a few hours ago, and it’s currently at its second owner. They purchased the car back in 1965, but some five years later, after a divorce, the Continental ended up in storage.
The car hasn’t been driven in close to 50 years, the seller explains, but unfortunately, very little information on the actual condition of the car has been shared.
The provided photos seem to suggest that the first thing this Lincoln needs is a thorough wash. This isn’t by any means surprising given the many decades it spent in storage, so after a good cleaning, any buyer should be able to figure out just how much work the car needs.
Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the engine either.
The Mark III, which was available in a total of four body styles, could be ordered with a 430 (7.0-liter) V8 engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. For a luxury car, this was quite a solid choice, especially because it provided just the expected amount of power for such a massive presence on the road.
An engine still appears to be there in this Continental, but on the other hand, we have no clue if it starts or not. Given the time spent sitting in the barn, don’t be too surprised if the engine no longer has any life in it.
As for how much you need to pay to be able to give this Continental a second chance, you should know the car isn’t selling for cheap. The owner expects to get $7,500, and according to their listing, the price is firm, and no other offers are accepted.
