Abandoned Fairground Storage Yard Hides Super Rare Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith

When talking about abandoned, derelict cars, we usually call them barn finds. But not all of them are actually stored in barns. We've seen old vehicles parked in basements, while others are spending their final years outside, buried in overgrown vegetation. Well, here are a few classic cars that have been left to rot away in a fairground storage yard.
A time capsule loaded with trailers and vintage fairground equipment, this place documented by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer" is also home to quite a few vehicles. And I'm not only talking about cars. The previous owner also amassed a big collection of motorcycles and bicycles and even a U.S.-made truck. The latter is kind of a big deal because this storage yard is located in Europe, a continent where American semi trucks are quite rare.
But I'll get to that part later because the first car that pops up on camera is a 1980s Peugeot. I know, it's a bit mundane, but the Opel that's sitting nearby isn't. That's because it's not a run-of-the-mill Vectra or Ascona, but an early 1950s Olympia, the kind you no longer see on public roads nowadays.
One of the world's first mass-produced cars with a unitary body structure, the Olympia was introduced in 1935. Discontinued during WWII, the nameplate returned in 1947 and remained in showrooms until 1953. The blue example you see here is part of the third-generation lineage, which broke cover in early 1950 with a modernized body. Offered in four body styles, the 1950-1953 Olympia came with a 1.5-liter inline-four engine under the hood.
The German compact was quite popular at the time, moving about 160,000 units, so it's not exactly rare. However, because many of them were abandoned in junkyards, early 1950s Olympias are a rare sight, even in Germany. This one is still in one piece, which is downright amazing given that it's been sitting for decades. Oh, and be sure to check out the vintage Coca-Cola bottles stored next to it.
Next up, our host stumbles across a Mercedes-Benz W116. A predecessor to the S-Class, the W116 was produced from 1972 to 1980 and it's also a rather uncommon classic to find sitting around like this. Then there's the big truck that pops up at the 7:00-minute mark. That's an International Loadster, a medium-duty truck built by International Harvester from 1962 to 1978.
While these are pretty common in the United States, they're quite scarce on European soil. Especially early versions like this one, which appears to be a 1963 model based on the front fascia layout. Sadly enough though, the hauler spent a few good decades outside, so it's damaged beyond repair. And needless to say, these Loadstars aren't worth restoring relative to their current market value.
But none of these oldtimers are as rare as the Rolls-Royce you'll see from the 14:30-minute mark. It's a Silver Wraith II, a long-wheelbase version of the Silver Shadow that the British company offered starting in 1975. I know it's not one of those highly coveted pre-WWII Rolls-Royces, but this four-door sedan is quite a rare gem.
Because while the Silver Shadow as a whole was highly popular for a luxury rig, moving about 30,000 units from 1965 to 1980, the Silver Wraith II iteration sold only 2,135 units over five years. And the example you see here is not a run-of-the-mill Silver Wraith either, but one that was fitted with a privacy glass divider. There are no records as to how many got such a feature, but the consensus is that only some of them were ordered with the divider.
But why is it called a Silver Wraith II since it's part of the Silver Shadow lineage? Well, early LWB versions were sold as the Silver Shadow LWB, but Rolls-Royce renamed the four-inch longer variant the Silver Wraith II when the regular sedan got a significant facelift in the mid-1970s. The Silver Wraith II is also recognizable through its fabric-covered roof and smaller rear window (an option on the Silver Shadow II).
Back to the limo sitting in this yard, it appears to be in decent condition except for the missing grille and headlamp bezels. And while the exterior would clean up nicely, the interior appears to be in pristine condition except for the dashboard. The 6.75-liter V8 engine, rated at 189 horsepower from the factory, is still under the hood. All told, it's one of those classics that deserve to be saved and restored. Until that happens, check it out in the video below.
