A Vauxhall Insignia Can't Cross a Flooded Ford, Gets Stuck, Damaged, and Abandoned

Some drivers risk too much or have not paid enough attention to their driving instructor. Proof of this is the latest footage coming out of Nottinghamshire, where a couple of cars almost pay the ultimate price. Here’s what happened and how you could avoid a similar outcome.
Crossing a body of water does not have to be hard or dangerous. If you can see it, then you can assess if it’s doable or not. Still, drivers keep having problems when Rufford Mill Ford gets flooded. Normally, this shallow part of the stream can be safely crossed even by cyclists. At times it happens to have a fluctuating level.
Instinctively, some people might avoid crossing the ford if they can’t spot its bottom. But not this Vauxhall Insignia driver. He doesn’t even flinch, as you’ll see down below! The man goes straight ahead. Sadly, the car quickly loses contact with the ground and starts floating. The driver is forced to get out of the vehicle through the window.
The first rescue attempt fails. The vehicle is almost dragged out of the ford, but it touches the stone bridge, and the paint job gets damaged. Because they did not have the right tools for the job, the car is temporarily abandoned until a Land Rover arrives at the scene and pulls it out of the water.
Following in his footsteps, a BMW X3 owner also gets stuck in the middle of the ford. But they think fast and manage to escape a doomed outcome. Since the crossover SUV needed a tow and the parking brake couldn’t be disengaged, they had to forcibly remove it. This could lead to an expensive fix.
A Kia Sportage driver experiences a similar problem. In the meantime, a Land Rover Defender owner proves it is important to have your vehicle prepared for crossing flooded fords – they were just zooming around with no issues whatsoever.
You can watch how things went by looking at the video down below. But until then, remember that driving through flood water is possible only when the tires touch the ground. If the water level can’t be determined safely, find an alternative route.
When the crossing is possible, make sure you enter the water slowly. Then, keep the acceleration constant without increasing the car’s speed. Once you’re in the clear, test the brakes to make sure they were not affected. If the engine sounds weird, stop safely on the side of the road. Hydrolocking could be disastrous for your car. Make sure the air intake isn’t soaked. If it’s wet, then paying for a flatbed would be the best idea.
The comical bit about all this? Rufford Mill Ford is a scenic shortcut. It can be avoided with a five-minute reroute through Old Rufford Road.
Vauxhall models are sold in other markets under the Opel brand. Both marques are part of the Stellantis Group.
