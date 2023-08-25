A Solid and Cheap E-Bike Is Possible: Priority's E-Classic Is Packed With Tasty Treats

There are countless e-bikes to choose from these days, and it's incredibly difficult to know where to start. In this spirit, I've decided to bring to light Priority Bicycles and their E-Classic Plus, an e-bike with some rather attractive features, not to mention its price tag.
Folks, $1,700 (€1,575 at current exchange rates) is all the cash you'll ever need to get your hands on an E-Classic, be it the step-through or step-over frame. Let's see how you, too, can get into ecycling for a whole lot less than what other manufacturers are charging. Heck, this bike's belt drivetrain alone makes up for a good chunk of how much this beauty costs. Let's see what's in store for future riders of an e-bike.
The minds and hands behind the E-Classic are none other than the folks at Priority Bicycles, a New York City-based crew officially born back in 2015 after completing their first successful crowdfunding event. Since then, they haven't looked back and even integrated themselves into local communities and institutions, in the process, helping replace our cars, if only for some activities; it's that much less pollution. All this leads us to the most recent machine in their lineup, the E-Classic.
As you'd expect from an e-bike priced this reasonably, aluminum is the frame-building material chosen to bring this bugger's backbone to light. From here, 700x38c tires are thrown on, helping you understand precisely where this bike belongs: on the streets of your urban jungle. Sure, fenders are going to help keep your bike clean, but it's not the sort of e-bike designed to handle off-road adventures. At best, a dirt or gravel road is where you can feed your need for adrenaline.
From here, let's take a look at how Priority adds all the electronic gear onto the bike. First and foremost, look for the motor. I had a hard time finding it at first and then spotted it hiding at the front hub and somewhat hidden by the spokes and disc brake.
Now, one of the major attraction points that Priority relies on for just about any of the EVs they crank out is the drivetrain. Overall, Gates is the crew furnishing the belt drivetrain you see, with 46t on the front sprocket and 22t at the rear, a near 2:1 shifting ratio, but that won't really matter. Why?
Hidden on the rear hub, you may have spotted a component that might have led you to believe you're looking at the motor, but it isn't one. Here, Shimano comes in with a Nexus 3 internal geared hub, offering some leeway during hills and on straightaways. Not bad Priority, not bad at all.
One thing I'm glad to see on the E-Classic is the presence of hydraulic brakes. Why? Well, when you think about the fact that you're hauling butt at 20 mph on a bicycle that weighs 49 lbs (22.3 kg), you're going to need the stopping power, and 174Hudson brakes with a motor cut-off will be clamping down on 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors, more than enough to make it home safe each ride.
Last but not least, what else can we do with the E-Classic? After looking closely at the frame and fork, it appears as though the E-Classic is suitable for a pair of cargo racks. If that's the case, then this EV is sure to tempt a few folks into buying it.
Think about it; it's Monday morning, and you load up your racks with your workplace utensils, and on the way home, you can even pick up some groceries. But, the real magic unfolds Saturday morning. It's at this time that you and your loved ones may find themselves loading up the racks once again. This time, snacks, water, a first-aid kit, and some tools to fix a flat are brought along for the ride. Next stop? The edge of town; you know of some ridge with an awesome view.
Since I started covering e-bikes over three years ago, I've run across countless machines promising to be your urban mobility answer. Well, the way the E-Classic presents itself, I can safely say that even I would consider grabbing one of these babies. I would, however, change the handlebar to fit my riding style, but yeah, I'd rock this city-bred two-wheeler any day.
The minds and hands behind the E-Classic are none other than the folks at Priority Bicycles, a New York City-based crew officially born back in 2015 after completing their first successful crowdfunding event. Since then, they haven't looked back and even integrated themselves into local communities and institutions, in the process, helping replace our cars, if only for some activities; it's that much less pollution. All this leads us to the most recent machine in their lineup, the E-Classic.
As you'd expect from an e-bike priced this reasonably, aluminum is the frame-building material chosen to bring this bugger's backbone to light. From here, 700x38c tires are thrown on, helping you understand precisely where this bike belongs: on the streets of your urban jungle. Sure, fenders are going to help keep your bike clean, but it's not the sort of e-bike designed to handle off-road adventures. At best, a dirt or gravel road is where you can feed your need for adrenaline.
From here, let's take a look at how Priority adds all the electronic gear onto the bike. First and foremost, look for the motor. I had a hard time finding it at first and then spotted it hiding at the front hub and somewhat hidden by the spokes and disc brake.
It's here that a 250 W motor grants its power via three pedal assist levels and cranking out enough power to get you up to speeds of 20 mph (32 kph). Once this motor is coupled with a 374 Wh removable battery integrated into the down tube, you're good for up to 60 mi (96.5km) of range. This is in an optimized testing environment, and my experience with e-bikes has shown a drop of around 30% in the real world.
Now, one of the major attraction points that Priority relies on for just about any of the EVs they crank out is the drivetrain. Overall, Gates is the crew furnishing the belt drivetrain you see, with 46t on the front sprocket and 22t at the rear, a near 2:1 shifting ratio, but that won't really matter. Why?
Hidden on the rear hub, you may have spotted a component that might have led you to believe you're looking at the motor, but it isn't one. Here, Shimano comes in with a Nexus 3 internal geared hub, offering some leeway during hills and on straightaways. Not bad Priority, not bad at all.
One thing I'm glad to see on the E-Classic is the presence of hydraulic brakes. Why? Well, when you think about the fact that you're hauling butt at 20 mph on a bicycle that weighs 49 lbs (22.3 kg), you're going to need the stopping power, and 174Hudson brakes with a motor cut-off will be clamping down on 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors, more than enough to make it home safe each ride.
The rest of the bike is decked out with a set of fenders, a steel front fork, a kickstand, and a cruiser handlebar, leading to a rather upright riding position. Light from Priority found at the rear and front ensures you see everyone and are seen at all times. Throw on a controller, and you're good to go.
Last but not least, what else can we do with the E-Classic? After looking closely at the frame and fork, it appears as though the E-Classic is suitable for a pair of cargo racks. If that's the case, then this EV is sure to tempt a few folks into buying it.
Think about it; it's Monday morning, and you load up your racks with your workplace utensils, and on the way home, you can even pick up some groceries. But, the real magic unfolds Saturday morning. It's at this time that you and your loved ones may find themselves loading up the racks once again. This time, snacks, water, a first-aid kit, and some tools to fix a flat are brought along for the ride. Next stop? The edge of town; you know of some ridge with an awesome view.
Since I started covering e-bikes over three years ago, I've run across countless machines promising to be your urban mobility answer. Well, the way the E-Classic presents itself, I can safely say that even I would consider grabbing one of these babies. I would, however, change the handlebar to fit my riding style, but yeah, I'd rock this city-bred two-wheeler any day.