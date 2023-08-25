Raleigh's Stride 3 Cargo E-Bike Is the Ideal Car Replacement for Eco-Conscious Families

Micromobility has become an attractive alternative to driving a car and has made the adoption of sustainable transport practices a bit easier for many people. Given the growing demand for micromobility vehicles, manufacturers have diversified their offerings to include not only personal transport devices for individual travelers but also family-oriented models that are perfect for hauling both your little ones and groceries around town.
The new Stride 3 electric cargo bike from Raleigh is a good example of an e-vehicle designed with families in mind. The e-trike comes with a front-mounted storage bucket and is a fun and healthy alternative to the family wagon or SUV, offering customers more independent travel that's not only more affordable but also better for the environment.
Raleigh is a UK-based bike manufacturer with plenty of expertise in the field, as it has been around for quite some time and has always kept pace with modern advancements in the cycling world. Their newest offering builds on the company's two-wheeled Stride 2 and features a tadpole design, with two wheels at the front and one at the back.
Built on a steel frame, the Stride 3 cargo e-bike is on the heavy side, tipping the scales at 75 kilograms (165 pounds). It boasts a black and yellow color scheme and rides on 26-inch wheels.
According to the company, the storage bucket in the front can carry up to 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and can be configured with up to four child seats with safety belts, making the e-trike the ideal eco-friendly urban transportation device for families. Of course, the cargo bay can be used not only for carrying kids around but also for hauling groceries, parcels, picnic supplies, and more.
There is also an MIK-compatible rear carrier that can take an additional load of 25 kg (55 pounds).
The Stride 3 e-trike is powered by a Bosch Performance CX Cargo motor with an output of 85 Nm of torque on demand, ready to support and amplify the rider's input. Moreover, the vehicle comes with an Enviolo Cargo stepless shifting hub, a system meant to provide smoother power delivery as it enables a continuous motion between the gears, allowing you to cycle at your exact desired cadence.
As for battery capacity, the bike is equipped with a 525-watt-hour unit capable of providing up to 40 miles (65 miles) on a single charge, which is quite enough for daily urban rides.
Built-in mudguards and a full lighting system mean you can ride your bike in any circumstance, be it day or night, sunny or rainy. The integrated lights come from reputable brands like Hermanns and AXA, while an ART AXA Solid ring lock provides extra security.
Now, given its impressive hauling capability, high-end design, and decent performance, it's no wonder the price tag of the Stride 3 cargo e-bike is on the higher end. After all, Raleigh designed it to be used as a daily driver, a replacement for your family car. It retails for £4,695 ($5,925 at current exchange rates), and the company only delivers in the UK. If you've been looking for a sustainable mode of transport for your daily errands family day outs, and work commute, this electric cargo trike could be just what you need.
