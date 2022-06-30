A High Number of Nissan Pathfinders Are Recalled in Service Due to a Weird Problem

If you are the "happy" owner of a Nissan Pathfinder, you will probably receive an email about a recall made by the Japanese automaker.
Nissan recalls no more than 323,000 SUVs in the United States from the 2013 model to the 2016 one because the hood can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver's view. Nissan is saying that the problem is due to dust and dirt building up on the secondary hood latch (basically the one that opens from the outside of the vehicle).
As a result, if the primary hood release (the one from inside the car) is opened by accident/is not closed correctly and the second latch is not working, the hood could open while the vehicle is in motion creating a hazardous environment.
Until the end of this week, the Japanese automaker will send some mail recall notification letters to what it calls a "selected sample" of no less than 40,000 owners of the Pathfinder model.
Those who own such a car will be asked to bring their vehicles to selected Nissan dealers for a free inspection, with the dealers replacing the secondary hood latch if it is broken. As a result, the car manufacturer will collect and examine broken hood latches to come up with a reliable fix for this inconvenience.
Besides this, Nissan will send some informative letters to all the recalled vehicle owners with indications and information on inspecting and cleaning the secondary hood latch.
As a little piece of trivia, this isn't the first time Nissan has had a significant problem with the hood latches. A bunch of Altima models were called in 2016 and 2020 because those elements may malfunction due to rust.
Nissan Pathfinder is one of the best-selling models from the Japanese automaker, so they will want to come up with a quick fix to keep the sales numbers high.
