Multi-Millionaire Taylor Swift Keeps a Low Profile in a Nissan Family Car

When most celebrities are fighting tooth and nail for relevance and exposure, established entertainers actually relish keeping a low profile. Taylor Swift is one such entertainer, and her low-key choice for a daily helps her with it.
At 32 years old, Taylor Swift is one of the world’s most recognizable, popular and bankable pop stars. Her net worth of the time of press is estimated at $450 million and she has the kind of star appeal that can cause media frenzy (and genuine hysteria with fans) with the smallest thing she does, whether that’s stepping out for coffee or dropping a piece of music news.
Understandably then, Taylor might want a break every once in a while. Her new Nissan family car is perfect for this. According to British tabloid The Sun (*insert a grain of salt here), whenever she’s in London, Taylor uses her recently-bought Nissan as her daily. Taylor and her boyfriend of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn, are often in the British capital, where she owns a home and he has a family.
To move around London unnoticed, Taylor drives herself in her Nissan, which cost her under $31,000. The option is surprising for a celebrity of her caliber, but it’s perfectly understandable since it’s the kind of car no one would give a second look, the report notes. Ouch for Nissan.
“Taylor loves her new practical car which means she can drive around London without getting spotted,” says a tipster. “She could have any car she wants but knows she won’t draw any attention in her new family motor.”
Because, these days, Taylor is all about keeping a low profile, the kind of car she drives when she’s not at the wheel of the Nissan or whether she’s a collector like many others out there is not known.
She does own a private jet, though: a $40 million Dassault-Breguet Mystere Falcon 900 she had customized to her liking. Until early 2020, she used to own two planes, but she sold the smaller one, a Dassault Falcon 50, as the world shuttered with the international health crisis and international traveling was no longer possible.
