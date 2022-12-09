A Custom Solar-Powered Catamaran Will Soon Take Students Down the Delaware River

More and more nonprofits are making efforts to make local waterways more accessible to the public. At least, this is what Don Baugh, president and founder of Upstream Alliance, believes. This environmental NGO will help students of all ages get to learn more about the Delaware River, by taking a different type of classes onboard a special catamaran.
Upstream Alliance will own and operate a custom solar-powered catamaran called Firefly, for educational purposes, Tap into Camden reports. This is possible thanks to a $3.2 million anonymous donation to the New Jersey Conservation Foundation. The funds will be used to build a 32-passenger custom boat that will take students on educational trips down the river.
The 49-foot (15 meters) vessel will kick off trips from the Wiggins Park Marina at the city's waterfront, and act almost as a floating laboratory for students of different ages, because it will be equipped with special features such as a microscope and a video screen.
The Firefly will also be “a lesson in solar-powered energy.” Baugh told Tap into Camden. In addition to the canopy made of solar panels, pp to 28 batteries will be enough to keep it going from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on a daily basis. The vessel’s pontoons can hold up to 50 batteries, but current funding is only enough for 28.
The custom catamaran is designed by New York-based Gerr Marine Naval Architects. The team at Gerr Marine also designed the Solar Sal 44, a commercial passenger vessel claiming to be the first of its kind. Owned and operated by the Hudson River Maritime Museum, this tour boat is entirely solar powered, and doesn’t even need to plug in to shore power.
The next step will be to select a builder for the Firefly, with bids scheduled for this week. If things go well, this educational solar boat will come to life next year.
The 49-foot (15 meters) vessel will kick off trips from the Wiggins Park Marina at the city's waterfront, and act almost as a floating laboratory for students of different ages, because it will be equipped with special features such as a microscope and a video screen.
The Firefly will also be “a lesson in solar-powered energy.” Baugh told Tap into Camden. In addition to the canopy made of solar panels, pp to 28 batteries will be enough to keep it going from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on a daily basis. The vessel’s pontoons can hold up to 50 batteries, but current funding is only enough for 28.
The custom catamaran is designed by New York-based Gerr Marine Naval Architects. The team at Gerr Marine also designed the Solar Sal 44, a commercial passenger vessel claiming to be the first of its kind. Owned and operated by the Hudson River Maritime Museum, this tour boat is entirely solar powered, and doesn’t even need to plug in to shore power.
The next step will be to select a builder for the Firefly, with bids scheduled for this week. If things go well, this educational solar boat will come to life next year.