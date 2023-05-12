A Bunch of Gorgeous Supercars Await Us This Weekend for The Crew 2

There's less than one month until the fabled Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. During the live stream, we're expecting to see a bunch of new trailers for their upcoming titles like The Crew Motorfest, Assassin's Creed Mirage, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake (hopefully), Skull & Bones, and every other major title they've been working on. While Ubisoft has been in some deep waters lately with project cancellations and delays, Ivory Tower has been working hard on Motorfest and bringing us new weekly content for The Crew 2.
This week's Live Summit event brings some well-deserved goodies for McLaren fans. Remember, it all refreshes on May 16, so that's your deadline to complete the challenges and whatnot.
First, players aiming for the Bronze prize will get a rare double feature: the customary 150k followers and the Legendary TC Full Set (Nitro Chemist, Resourceful & Drag Bump).
If you're curious as to why they're so generous with the Bronze prize this week, it's because last week, some people couldn't reach the Platinum rank. So this is Ivory Tower's way of making amends.
Those who aim for Silver will get 52,500 Spare Parts to spend as they see fit, and the Gold trophy comes with the Legendary MX Performance Parts (Nitro Chemist, Ventilated + Bender). Finally, Platinum comes with the Pure Plasma Nitro item.
The first significant bundle from this week is called the McLaren Addict, which packs the famous 2020 McLaren 765LT (Hypercar) and the 2014 McLaren 12C GT3 (Touring Car).
The 765LT is a drag racing favorite among enthusiasts, and that's for many good reasons. First would be the supercar's striking looks. You can't deny that this bad boy would stylize any driveaway.
It's not just a pretty face, for this monster is packing a 4.0-liter V8 capable of producing 755 hp (765 ps) with 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It's a 7-speed with an RWD system that can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. Maybe even faster under the right conditions.
Moving on, under the Vehicle & Vanity section, we can find the Armored Ed. and Legacy bundles. The former is packing a superb 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport (Armored Edition) and a few cosmetic items like the Yellow Edge Tire, Yellow Confetti Smoke, and Dark Yellow Nitro.
The latter brought along the 2018 McLaren Senna (Hypercar) with the Prismatic Cyan Underglow, Orange Smoke, Dark Orange Nitro, and Black Window Tint.
Our last item of the day is the Prestige Bundle which contains the 2019 McLaren 720S Spyder (Hypercar) and the almighty 2015 Koenigsegg Regera (Hypercar).
While the 720S is more than respectable, it can't hold a candle to the Regera's 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that can deliver up to 1100 hp (1115 ps) with 738 lb-ft (1001 Nm) of torque.
Well, folks, this would be all until May 16, when the items and bundles refresh, making way for the new stuff. In the meantime, maybe we'll see a teaser for Motorfest; who knows?
