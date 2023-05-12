A Bunch of Gorgeous Supercars Await Us This Weekend for The Crew 2

There's less than one month until the fabled Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. During the live stream, we're expecting to see a bunch of new trailers for their upcoming titles like The Crew Motorfest, Assassin's Creed Mirage, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake (hopefully), Skull & Bones, and every other major title they've been working on. While Ubisoft has been in some deep waters lately with project cancellations and delays, Ivory Tower has been working hard on Motorfest and bringing us new weekly content for The Crew 2.

