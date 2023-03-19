A $27k, 223-HP VW EV Is Just Fine, a 612-HP Roma Spider Is Great, But a Pagani...

Pagani Automobili S.p.A., that sublime guilty pleasure of an exotic Italian manufacturer of hypercars and carbon fiber bits and pieces, has done it again! Meet the Huayra Dinamica Evo by Pagani Grandi Complicazioni…
Not long ago, on March 9th, 1999, the Zonda 12C, the very first road car created by the ‘Atelier,’ was presented to the world. It had an unconventional design, to say the least, it wore a carbon fiber monocoque in lieu of clothes, and it had a 394-horsepower Mercedes-Benz AMG heart to help it unleash a stylish ‘wrath’ upon the world. And the latter has never been the same ever since, although Pagani has been in no rush to change it and only created three series of models in 24 years.
Now it is almost ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its car production (the company was established in 1992, some 31 years ago) by way of Zonda, Huayra, and Utopia greatness. But here is the truth – Pagani is one of those artisans (not necessarily just of the automotive world) that can make sure that nothing seems too old or forgotten. As such, no one should be surprised that ‘new’ Zondas, for example, continued to exist long after Pagani started the limited production of its Huayra successor.
The same is going to be valid for the Huayra and Utopia lifestyle, especially since the Italian carmaker has only revealed the new series this past autumn, and deliveries are yet to commence. As such, if you spend some time on Pagani’s social media reel, there will be instances when the Huayra Codalunga enjoys a winter wonderland, when all three models get together to celebrate the aforementioned anniversary, or when another one-off Huayra example gets to shine in the spotlight.
As a reminder, the Huayra mid-engine sports car was gifted to the world in mid-engine sports car form way back in 2011. More than a decade has passed since, but Top Gear’s “hypercar of the year 2012” still lives on. That is despite just 100 units that were planned for the coupe’s production run. But, as always, there are workarounds for retaining exclusivity and still making a bigger bang for the buck. As such, the initial ‘standard’ Huayra was followed by the Huayra BC (20 units), Huayra Roadster (100), Huayra Roadster BC (40), Huayra R (30), as well as a string of special editions, like the Imola (5), Codalunga (5), and Tricolore (3).
Frankly, we would have very much preferred to get some technical specifications – such as the exact version upon which it is based, for example. The dark brown and black carbon fiber body has white and gold accents along with the prerequisite Italian ‘Tricolore’ touches, and that is about all for the exterior. Albeit, we do have a hint regarding the home of the anonymous customer – the orange markers on the front fender strongly imply this Huayra Dinamica Evo will soon head out of Italy, sail across the Atlantic Ocean, and settle in a collection somewhere in the United States.
Moving inside, the matching colors show the owner wanted a restrained apparition, and since this is an open-top variant, we can at least try to guess that we are dealing with a modified Huayra Roadster BC. The version was first seen in 2019 and takes after both the regular Roadster and the Huayra BC to create a potent mix of style and performance. Naturally, the latter is sung to the tune of a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine packing 590 kW/802 ps/791 horsepower and 1,050 Nm (774.5 lb-ft) of torque. With a weight of just 1,250 kg (2,756 lb), this supercar is nothing to be ashamed of when roaring down the local racetrack – although I reckon that the Dinamica Evo will not do many time attacks or embroil with quarter-mile shenanigans.
Anyway, if anyone asks me about this past week’s favorite introductions, I have one straightforward answer. Frankly, I will just say that a $27k Volkswagen ID. with 223 horsepower and 450 km (280 miles) of EV range sounds ‘nice.’ Additionally, the Kia EV9 is a cool family EV crossover, and if anyone enjoys the wind in their hair, they should definitely try the latest Prancing Horse. Alas, even the 612-hp Ferrari Roma Spider is only ‘great’ because when you see a Pagani, the comparison grades start melting away in a utopia of dreams about how to find a bucket load of gold or the winning lottery ticket…
