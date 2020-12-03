A 1999 Civic Si Is Now More Expensive Than a New Civic Type R

Equal e-Bike Aims to Be the Great Equalizer: Affordable but High-End

But we have to admit that the classic, uncluttered design of the 1999 Civic Si managed to keep a touch of beauty, and its flowing lines are still followed by some exclusive, premium coupes. It is hard to understand why the Civic Coupe 's price rocketed that way. But one thing is for sure: it's easier to find a needle in a haystack than a stock and clean Civic Si. They were known in the Honda community as Civic EM1, and the Si version was the hot one.Those who were young enough to watch the 2001 "Fast and Furious" movie on the silver screen still remember the fever that little coupe brought to the audience (and the weird under-trailer passages it made). Soon, the car became a cult-car in the Honda community and gained a respected rank both on the streets and in the "Need for Speed" games.Back when it was new, a Civic Coupe Si was worth $17,500 if it was well equipped, such as the one offered on the auction on Bring a Trailer. It was considered a fun car to drive, able to score 7.2 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) and get to the quarter-mile in under 16 seconds. It was fast for the standards of those times.But the truth is the car shown here is in mint condition and well maintained. Even though it has around 6,000 miles more than the one sold in June, there are big chances that the one which lost the June auction will try again and get the keys and the pink slip.The little Civic EM1 was able to carry up to five people inside, fill the trunk, and run away with its 160 hp naturally aspirated engine. It was paired to a five-speed manual. True, the 15-inch light-alloy wheels might look outdated by today's standards, with the 2020 Civic Type R having bigger disc-brakes than the EM1 had wheel size.But we have to admit that the classic, uncluttered design of the 1999 Civic Si managed to keep a touch of beauty, and its flowing lines are still followed by some exclusive, premium coupes.

