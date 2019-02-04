5 Porsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The Mountains, Brutality Follows

3 Porsche 911 Hearse Rendered as The Ultimate Rauh-Welt Begriff

2 Acid Green Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Fast while Standing Still

More on this:

992 Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Up in German Traffic, Has Massive Rear Wing

Earlier this month, Porsche came up with the 992 Neunelfer Carrera Aerokit, which is essentially a generously-sized rear wing. Certain Zuffenhausen fans started fretting since the new aero element would bring the Carrera close to the look of the GT3. However, as we explained when introducing the said development, there's no need to worry, since the upcoming 992 GT3 will pack more aggressive aero. 19 photos



The resulting piece of footage, which was captured at night, can be found at the bottom of the page, while we've added older (daytime) spy material to the gallery above.



Of course, cannibalization prevention within the ever-expanding 911 range isn't the only reason for the beefier aero elements of the new



Hopefully, the German automotive producer will continue to offer a Touring Package as an option for those who prefer a shaved posterior.



On the tech front, the soundtrack of various prototypes has delivered brilliant news. To be more precise, the naturally aspirated flat-six heart of the machine is here to stay.



And the same is true for the manual transmission. Of course, this will be offered as an option alongside the PDK. Well, we have great expectations for the new dual-clutch tranny of the GT3.



You see, the eight-speed PDK on the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S (here's a



And we might just see the 992 GT3 landing by the end of the year, even though the first half of 2020 seems like a safer bet.



We've been spying the GT Division animal since last year, with prototypes wearing the production body having highlighted the said aspect. And we are now back on the topic, with a test car having been spotted testing in German traffic.The resulting piece of footage, which was captured at night, can be found at the bottom of the page, while we've added older (daytime) spy material to the gallery above.Of course, cannibalization prevention within the ever-expanding 911 range isn't the only reason for the beefier aero elements of the new Porsche 911 GT3 . For instance, the newcomer has to deliver uber-impressive lap times (the current car can blitz the Nurburgring in 7:12.7).Hopefully, the German automotive producer will continue to offer a Touring Package as an option for those who prefer a shaved posterior.On the tech front, the soundtrack of various prototypes has delivered brilliant news. To be more precise, the naturally aspirated flat-six heart of the machine is here to stay.And the same is true for the manual transmission. Of course, this will be offered as an option alongside the PDK. Well, we have great expectations for the new dual-clutch tranny of the GT3.You see, the eight-speed PDK on the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S (here's a review coming from Chris Harris) doesn't seem to bring anything new besides the one extra ratio, hence our hopes for the GT3 tune.And we might just see the 992 GT3 landing by the end of the year, even though the first half of 2020 seems like a safer bet.