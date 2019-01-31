2020 Porsche 911 Shows Black Beauty Spec

autoevolution

We've been keeping an eye on the 2020 Porsche 911 ever since this set wheel in the real world, bringing you various sighting of the sportscar - customer deliveries are just around the corner.
However, after introducing you to various specs for the 992 incarnation of the Neunelfer, we realized we hadn't featured a black car. So here we are, bringing this to you.

Of course, the black paint of the rear-engined coupe sitting before us is just one aspect of its spec. Note this is a Carrera 4S, but we have to look at the badge to tell you this.

You see, with the predecessors of the 992 generation, only all-paw Carreras came with the wider rear hips, but this is no longer true, with all version now featuring the sexier rear arches.

Returning to the configuration of the sportscar that brought us here, we must also mention the dark tint of the windows, as well as the wheels, whose partial black finish is obviously important.

Note that the rear wiper is missing - as far as this aspect is concerned, there are two kinds of Porschephiles. The first believe that such an element is an important part of the Porscha's practicality aura, which is why they love to include it in their specs. As for the second, these fans believe nothing should alter the classic line of the 911.

Oh, and let's not forget the generously-sized exhaust tips, which signal the presence of the optional sports hardware (the standard exhaust comes with four rounded tips, which are smaller).

Of course, we can't wait to come across examples of the 992 Porsche 911 that are dressed in exotic shades. After all, the Paint To Sample palette is one of the richest in the industry.

And we'll bring these Porschas to you as soon as we get our hands on them.


 

