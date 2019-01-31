autoevolution

Porsche 911 Hearse Rendered as The Ultimate Rauh-Welt Begriff

31 Jan 2019, 19:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The idea of a Rauh-Welt Begriff kit is still too much for purists, especially since the Japanese widebody kit requires cutting into the fenders of a Porsche 911. Well, if you happen to belong to the said category of aficionados, you'd better look away at this point. That's because we've brought along a rendering of an RWB kit that's probably the most controversial to date.
6 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The Mountains
This widebody package has been digitally painted onto a Porsche 911 shooting brake, with the machine being portrayed as a hearse.

The rendering, which used a 964 Neunelfer as a starting point, comes from Khyzyl Saleem. We're talking about a digital artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions.

In fact, we also showed you this rear-engined hearse (that's right, there could be one or two practicality issues here) earlier this week. However, the artist hadn't rendered the thing in RWB form back then.

Speaking of which, here's what the pixel wielder had to say about his work: "I told you all I would, and I did. RWB 964 Wagon/Hearse/Shooting-brake Concept, or whatever you'd like to call it haha. Pretty damn happy with how this turned out!"

Now, if you happen to fancy this contraption, we suggest you check out the tale behind the link above. That's because it involves multiple angles, which means you'll get a complete view of the machine.

And given how far the customization industry has gone, it wouldn't surprise us to see such a contraption being brought to life.

In fact, we know a French shop that might just want to build the thing. After all, the company wouldn't be at its first opinion-splitting project. For instance, it has a thing for turning automotive icons into rat rods, with the examples delivered so far involving an air-cooled Porsche Neunelfer and a Lamborghini Espada.


 

I told you all I would, and I did. - - RWB 964 Wagon/Hearse/Shooting-brake Concept, or whatever you'd like to call it haha. Pretty damn happy with how this turned out! - - @rwb_official x @lto_livetooffend? Haha - - #art #design #3d #porsche #964 #rwb #rauhweltbegriff #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #Speedhunters #stanceworks #blacklist #carlifestyle #carthrottle #joyofmachine #stancenation #slammedenough

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Jan 30, 2019 at 6:08am PST

Porsche 911 rendering Porsche rwb
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 