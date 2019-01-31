Porsche 911 Hearse Rendered as The Ultimate Rauh-Welt Begriff

The idea of a Rauh-Welt Begriff kit is still too much for purists, especially since the Japanese widebody kit requires cutting into the fenders of a Porsche 911. Well, if you happen to belong to the said category of aficionados, you'd better look away at this point. That's because we've brought along a rendering of an RWB kit that's probably the most controversial to date.
This widebody package has been digitally painted onto a Porsche 911 shooting brake, with the machine being portrayed as a hearse.
The rendering, which used a 964 Neunelfer as a starting point, comes from Khyzyl Saleem. We're talking about a digital artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions.
In fact, we also showed you this rear-engined hearse (that's right, there could be one or two practicality issues here) earlier this week. However, the artist hadn't rendered the thing in RWB form back then.
Speaking of which, here's what the pixel wielder had to say about his work: "I told you all I would, and I did. RWB 964 Wagon/Hearse/Shooting-brake Concept, or whatever you'd like to call it haha. Pretty damn happy with how this turned out!"
Now, if you happen to fancy this contraption, we suggest you check out the tale behind the link above. That's because it involves multiple angles, which means you'll get a complete view of the machine.
And given how far the customization industry has gone, it wouldn't surprise us to see such a contraption being brought to life.
In fact, we know a French shop that might just want to build the thing. After all, the company wouldn't be at its first opinion-splitting project. For instance, it has a thing for turning automotive icons into rat rods, with the examples delivered so far involving an air-cooled Porsche Neunelfer and a Lamborghini Espada.
