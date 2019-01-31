Acid Green Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Fast while Standing Still

Acid Green is the kind of Paint To Sample shade that allows a Porsche to stand out even when only found on small bits such as the brake calipers. But what happens when such a hue ends up covering the entire car? Well, the answer comes from the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 that sits before you.
Did we say the entire car is covered in Acid Green? Well, that's not 100 percent accurate. You see, the owner chose to wrap the roof in matter black, which is the same color used for the wheels of the toy.
Black is also used for the inner graphics of the also-optional all-LED headlights of the car.
Then we have the red brake calipers, which signal the presence of the standard steel brakes (the optional Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes come with yellow calipers).What about the cabin of this Porscha?
Well, the main spice thrown into the mix seems to come from the pair of full bucket seat. Then again, we mustn't forget the third pedal (that's right, this is a stick shift example of the rear-engined coupe).
Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3, we'll remind you that the 992 incarnation of the machine might make its debut by 2020.
Prototypes wearing the production body have been spotted since last year and the aero is set to become considerably more aggressive.
As for the tech news, this is brilliant. The soundtrack of various prototypes has allowed us to notice that the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. And we can say the same thing about the optional manual gearbox.
Of course, the new eight-speed PDK will be on the menu. And since the shifting on the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S doesn't necessarily bring something different compared to the previous generation, we're curious about the efforts made for the fresh GT3.
Black is also used for the inner graphics of the also-optional all-LED headlights of the car.
Then we have the red brake calipers, which signal the presence of the standard steel brakes (the optional Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes come with yellow calipers).What about the cabin of this Porscha?
Well, the main spice thrown into the mix seems to come from the pair of full bucket seat. Then again, we mustn't forget the third pedal (that's right, this is a stick shift example of the rear-engined coupe).
Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3, we'll remind you that the 992 incarnation of the machine might make its debut by 2020.
Prototypes wearing the production body have been spotted since last year and the aero is set to become considerably more aggressive.
As for the tech news, this is brilliant. The soundtrack of various prototypes has allowed us to notice that the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. And we can say the same thing about the optional manual gearbox.
Of course, the new eight-speed PDK will be on the menu. And since the shifting on the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S doesn't necessarily bring something different compared to the previous generation, we're curious about the efforts made for the fresh GT3.
Amazing Acid Green 991.2 GT3 manual was recently delivered to Rennlist forum member tgale. Amazing spec with the satin black wheels, steel brakes and full bucket seats. 😍 // #PTSGT4 #pts #AcidGreen #991GT3