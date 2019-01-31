autoevolution

Acid Green Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Fast while Standing Still

31 Jan 2019, 20:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Acid Green is the kind of Paint To Sample shade that allows a Porsche to stand out even when only found on small bits such as the brake calipers. But what happens when such a hue ends up covering the entire car? Well, the answer comes from the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 that sits before you.
9 photos
Albert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 TouringAlbert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 TouringAlbert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 TouringAlbert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 TouringAlbert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 TouringAlbert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 TouringAlbert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 TouringAlbert Blue Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Did we say the entire car is covered in Acid Green? Well, that's not 100 percent accurate. You see, the owner chose to wrap the roof in matter black, which is the same color used for the wheels of the toy.

Black is also used for the inner graphics of the also-optional all-LED headlights of the car.

Then we have the red brake calipers, which signal the presence of the standard steel brakes (the optional Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes come with yellow calipers).What about the cabin of this Porscha?
Well, the main spice thrown into the mix seems to come from the pair of full bucket seat. Then again, we mustn't forget the third pedal (that's right, this is a stick shift example of the rear-engined coupe).

Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3, we'll remind you that the 992 incarnation of the machine might make its debut by 2020.

Prototypes wearing the production body have been spotted since last year and the aero is set to become considerably more aggressive.

As for the tech news, this is brilliant. The soundtrack of various prototypes has allowed us to notice that the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. And we can say the same thing about the optional manual gearbox.

Of course, the new eight-speed PDK will be on the menu. And since the shifting on the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S doesn't necessarily bring something different compared to the previous generation, we're curious about the efforts made for the fresh GT3.

 

Amazing Acid Green 991.2 GT3 manual was recently delivered to Rennlist forum member tgale. Amazing spec with the satin black wheels, steel brakes and full bucket seats. 😍 // #PTSGT4 #pts #AcidGreen #991GT3

A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Jan 8, 2019 at 4:52am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 