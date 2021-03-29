900-HP BMW M3 Hunts Down Twin-Turbo Mustang GT, Eats the Pony Alive

5 Tesla Model 3 Performance vs Long Range vs Standard Plus, Hierarchy Established

When the BMW M3 is mentioned these days, most discussions seem to be dominated by the super-sized kidney grille of the new G80 model . Plenty of aficionados claim they prefer the previous F80 generation thanks to its "classic" approach to the trademark BMW styling element. Well, at least for the time being, the ex-gen M3 has another ace up its sleeve when compared to the vehicle that replaces it, namely an uber-strong aftermarket presence. 6 photos



There's an Austin Yellow Metallic example that sports a built motor and tranny while featuring a custom twin-turbo setup with ceramic ball bearings, which is delivered by Kratos. As such, the six-cylinder motor now delivers 900 horsepower.



It is joined by an Alpine White car, which features a similar setup, at least according to what's mentioned in the YouTube clip below (lens tip to Street Car Video). However, this one delivers 850 hp and serves as one of the two camera cars for the clip.



And what better way to test the power of such German toys on American soil if not a battle against two



We'll start with the white example, which is a 2018+ model, meaning that its Gen III Coyote, whose turbos deliver 14 psi of boost and hide under a custom cowl hood, works with a ten-speed automatic. It puts the power down with the help of smaller rear wheels, which allow the meatier sidewall of the tires to cope with the launch. This car also serves as a camera vehicle.



As for the black 'Stang, this is also an automatic, but we're dealing with the



By now, it's clear that the velocity battle mentioned in the title is just one of the races featured in the clip, with the shenanigans taking place on the street—please keep in mind to skip such adventures and use the drag strip when you feel it's time for competitive sprinting.



Oh, and we have to add that each "side" also had a third member, with a tuned BMW M8 and a third-generation Cadillac CTS-V taken all the way to 800 hp joining the party.



