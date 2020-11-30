702 HP RAM 1500 TRX Unleashed onto Utah Desert for Glorious Photo Shoot

An EV Decade On, Nissan's 2021 Leaf Sadly Doesn't Matter As Much As It Used To

So, it's probably safe to call the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX the king of performance full-size pickup trucks - for now, at least. This splendid photo shoot from The TRX is more than just a great engine thrown under the hood of a full-size half-ton pickup truck. The performance-oriented RAM 1500 is actually a great overall package that does enough to justify its admittedly very steep asking price.However, being just $13.5k more expensive than its only real competitor, the Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, it makes the TRX actually quite good value for money. What does the extra cash get you? Well, a more modern interior with up-to-date amenities, at least on-par off-road abilities with the offering from Ford, and, most importantly, two more cylinders and 252 extra horsepower.You may hear a lot of people talk about a $90,000 price for the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX . That's because they're referring to the limited Launch Edition that indeed sells for just over $90,000, but since only 702 of these will ever be made, they should sell in an instant - if they haven't already.With these two being the sole rivals in an entire segment (alright, maybe "niche" is a little more accurate), there has never been a more obvious rivalry than the one between the TRX and the Raptor . Hell, even their names are obvious digs at each other. The pair couldn't escape going against one another, and with just months from the TRX's launch, we have the answer to pretty much every question that matters.We've seen the two battle it out on the pavement in a classic drag race . There, the 702 hp of the 6.2-liter HEMI supercharged V8 under the RAM's hood reigned supreme, with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Raptor proving no match. Next, we watched them through a session of rock-crawling meant to highlight their off-roading abilities and, once again, the TRX was the more impressive of the two, although it couldn't necessarily do anything the Raptor couldn't. Except maybe from scraping its rear tire against the wheel arch - that one is a Ford exclusivity.So, it's probably safe to call the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX the king of performance full-size pickup trucks - for now, at least. This splendid photo shoot from Blake Jorgenson may not be exactly royalty-fitting, but it sure highlights both the design and the performance of the vehicle, which is probably all you can ask from a set of images. We still can't decide which we like best - it's like picking a favorite out of your own children: impossible.