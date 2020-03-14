635 HP Bentley Flying Spur Drag Races New Audi RS7, Decimation Follows

Big, luxurious and filled with the most expensive materials a car can have - the Bentley Flying Spur is one of the most attractive cars ever to boast four doors. However, it's also very powerful and its W12 engine just might be enough to keep up with an RS7 Sportback.
V8s have reached the same level of power and performance as their V12 counterparts. The only reason you'd buy a 12-cylinder is that you're fancy like that. However, just because the RS7 looks like a family race car doesn't mean it's got an actual advantage in this Carwow drag race video.
At 2,437kg, the Bentley is heavier than big German cars, but not by much. Meanwhile, its power comes from a 6.0-liter engine that's been infused with twin-turbo magic boosting the output all the way to 635 hp and 900 Nm. Up until recently, you could also buy this engine in the Audi A8L.
Meanwhile, European RS7 Sportback sports the usual 4.0-liter V8 that's also twin-turbocharged. 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque help propel the 2,140kg four-door coupe. We almost forgot; this drag race also includes a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which shares technology with both these cars.
It's got the Bentley's platform but uses a hybrid version of Audi's V8 to produce 680 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It's also somehow lighter and cheaper than the Flying Spur. It's pretty rare to have a drag race where the top-end Panamera doesn't have smug superiority on its face.
As for the drag race itself, the outcome is completely predictable. The Panamera was faster than the RS6 Avant, and it's faster than the RS7 too. Meanwhile, the competition between Audi and Bentley is pretty close considering one is a driver's car and the other one you're supposed to be driven in. It doesn't do too badly in the rolling race or the brake test either.
At 2,437kg, the Bentley is heavier than big German cars, but not by much. Meanwhile, its power comes from a 6.0-liter engine that's been infused with twin-turbo magic boosting the output all the way to 635 hp and 900 Nm. Up until recently, you could also buy this engine in the Audi A8L.
Meanwhile, European RS7 Sportback sports the usual 4.0-liter V8 that's also twin-turbocharged. 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque help propel the 2,140kg four-door coupe. We almost forgot; this drag race also includes a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which shares technology with both these cars.
It's got the Bentley's platform but uses a hybrid version of Audi's V8 to produce 680 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It's also somehow lighter and cheaper than the Flying Spur. It's pretty rare to have a drag race where the top-end Panamera doesn't have smug superiority on its face.
As for the drag race itself, the outcome is completely predictable. The Panamera was faster than the RS6 Avant, and it's faster than the RS7 too. Meanwhile, the competition between Audi and Bentley is pretty close considering one is a driver's car and the other one you're supposed to be driven in. It doesn't do too badly in the rolling race or the brake test either.