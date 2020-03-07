Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Drag Races 2020 MINI Clubman JCW, Results Are Shocking

I feel really happy for MINI fans right now. No, really. The revived brand is nearly 20 years old now, but people never took the performance aspect seriously. But this drag race between the JCW Clubman JCW and a couple of German sedans proves it's got all the muscle you can want.
The second generation of the modern Clubman had 2-liter turbo engines from the start. But for some reason, BMW stopped the development of a competitive version until it was ready to launch the new M135i, which is now based on a normal compact car platform instead of doing the shrunken 3 Series thing.
So for 2020, both the Clubman and the Countryman JCW get a power boost from 231 to 306 hp. That's still nowhere near the most impressive hatchbacks in the world, like the RS3 and A45, but it's in line with the direct rivals.
For some reason, Carwow used an Audi S3 sedan and the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, which is a four-door coupe. MINI doesn't make sedans, but we actually feel like the JCW Clubman is the most beautiful car here, with those unique rear doors and body cladding. It's also got the most torque at 450 Nm, going to an all-wheel-drive system.
The only possible downside with the MINI is an 8-speed automatic instead of the twin-clutch those other two use. So is that a factor? In a way, it is. The British hatchback wins the first drag race but the next two go to the Audi S3 and its zealous driver Yiannimize.
You know what? As long as the MINI wins something, it's a victory. The Countryman has never one anything in its life. As for the rolling race, the Audi is ahead again, even though it has less torque. Somehow, the newest and sportiest-looking car here, the CLA coupe, is also the slowest. Please take off those AMG badges!
