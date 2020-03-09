autoevolution
NOW THIS:  autoevolution's "Harley-Davidson Month" Read all about it  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Audi RS3 Accurately Rendered, Looks Like an RS6 Hatchback

9 Mar 2020, 17:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
Audi is unapologetically offering sports models that are a little slower than some of their rivals but have undeniable aesthetic appeal. Probably the next one to be revealed is the all-new RS3 Sportback.
22 photos
Production 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 HatchbackProduction 2021 Audi RS3 Spied, Looks Like an RS6 Hatchback
Fingers crossed, it's not going to come with a lame downsized engine. Audi officials talk about the 2.5-liter having a future within the brand, but the Golf R was supposed to have a 400 horsepower version too, and we all know that never happened.

After last week's reveal of the A3 Sportback, we should see the S3 model in the not-too-distant future. It's already been shown in some very revealing camouflage, and although Audi just keeps saying "300+ horsepower" we believe this car will have 333 hp, which is the same as an old S4.

Likewise, the RS3 could have as much grunt as the RS4, with some pretty old reports indicating that the output will go up from the current 400 hp to 420 hp. That's what the power wagon made between about 2005 and 2009, but there were sedan and convertible versions too.

That doesn't necessarily make the new RS3 the fastest hot hatchback in the world. We don't need to remind you how badly the current 400 horsepower model can lose a drag race against the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. But if you're paying top euro for an Audi, it's pretty nice to get extra power from time to time.

In any case, the recent reveal of the A3 makes an accurate rendering possible. This one is trending on social media right now and it's from an RS3 and TT RS owner's club, which is always cool. From the fans, for the fans!

The image is also more like an illustration than an enter, with the panel lines jumping out at you. Some of the design elements are from the big-boy RS6 Avant, while the octagonal grille is characteristic of the RS Q3, which is pretty closely related to the hatch.



2022 Audi RS3 Audi RS3 Sportback 2.5 TFSI Audi
 
 
 
 
 