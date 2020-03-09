2022 Audi RS3 Accurately Rendered, Looks Like an RS6 Hatchback

After last week's reveal of the A3 Sportback, we should see the S3 model in the not-too-distant future. It's already been shown in some very revealing camouflage, and although Audi just keeps saying "300+ horsepower" we believe this car will have 333 hp, which is the same as an old S4.
Likewise, the RS3 could have as much grunt as the RS4, with some pretty old reports indicating that the output will go up from the current 400 hp to 420 hp. That's what the power wagon made between about 2005 and 2009, but there were sedan and convertible versions too.
That doesn't necessarily make the new RS3 the fastest hot hatchback in the world. We don't need to remind you how badly the current 400 horsepower model can lose a drag race against the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. But if you're paying top euro for an Audi, it's pretty nice to get extra power from time to time.
In any case, the recent reveal of the A3 makes an accurate rendering possible. This one is trending on social media right now and it's from an RS3 and TT RS owner's club, which is always cool. From the fans, for the fans!
The image is also more like an illustration than an enter, with the panel lines jumping out at you. Some of the design elements are from the big-boy RS6 Avant, while the octagonal grille is characteristic of the RS Q3, which is pretty closely related to the hatch.
View this post on Instagram
Monday Motivation! Can’t wait for the all new Audi RS3 🔥 #audirs3ttrsclub #audirs3 #audittrs #audisport #5cylinder #audi #audiquattro #audirs #quattro #audigramm #audizine #audilover #rs3 #ttrs #audirs4 #rs4 #audirs5 #rs5 #audirs6 #rs6 #audirs7 #rs7 #audir8 #r8 #carlife #lifestyle #tuning
View this post on Instagram
The new Audi RS1 Sportback 2020❔🤔 ( Concept) (Werbung/Anzeige) ___________________________________________________ 📸: @can.mk7gti ___________________________________________________ #audi #rs1 #audirs1 #luxury #horsepower #f4l #car #city #world #photography #follow4follow #sport #race #2020 #streetphotography #love #like4like #performance #sunny #auto #deutschland #audisport #quattro #audifamily #audifan #audidriven #audiquattrogang