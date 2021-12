6.1 HEMI Swapped Plymouth Prowler Is the Neo Hot Rod Chrysler Forbade it From Becoming

Chrysler barely escaped the downfall of that whole venture. But maybe the aftermarket community can breathe some new life into what's become a laughing stock in the enthusiast community. That'd be an arduous task for a car that looks like a V8 hot rod that was never sold with one.There are a couple of obvious doner engines you could pick between in a swap like this. There's always the venerable modern 5.7 HEMI or the 5.9 Magnum V8 for a more old-school feel. But if you ask us, the choice of a 6.1 liter HEMI V8 in this example for sale on Bring a Trailer is probably the goldilocks zone choice of them all.Before the monstrous 700 horsepower Hellcat HEMI , the 6.1 variant of the iconic Chrysler line of engines was the flagship of the SRT brand. 425 horsepower and 420 foot-pounds of torque were easy figures to achieve from the factory with these 6.1s.In a car that weighs under 3,000 pounds (1,360kg) from the factory, that sounds like an awful lot of fun. Other mods include a three-inch dual exit exhaust system. Powder coatings for the wheels and front suspension components will go far in keeping things well preserved.The Prowler was reviled for never coming with a manual gearbox. Such is the case with this example. The four-speed automatic transmission that comes with the car does at least have an AutoStick function. Sure beats a regular old slushbox.As of December 12th, 2021, the leading bid is for $32,000 . That's a lot of coin for what's essentially a meme on four wheels. But it must be well worth it if you're into the look.