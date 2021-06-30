Mint 1999 Plymouth Prowler Costs New Cadillac CT5-V Money

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Detroit went a little crazy, trying to capture the attention of classic car communities with factory-fresh products. The Chrysler PT Cruiser, Chevy SSR, and Ford Thunderbird are all seen as collectibles in some way. But the Plymouth Prowler will probably be the most popular.
Everybody secretly wants a Prowler, the V6 hot rod put together to try and save Plymouth. We watch those videos about how to fix the window regulators or dealing with common engine problems, hoping that one day we'll buy a cheap Plymouth roadster. But it could already be too late.
The Prowler isn't powerful or fast, and it's got some issues. But like any famous car, it's eventually going to skyrocket in value, as they simply didn't sell enough of them back in the day. Vanguard Motors just posted this beauty up for sale, and its condition is almost as surprising as the price: $49,900.
Wow! if we remember correctly, Prowlers only had one trim level, and for 1999, they cost about $40,000. For around $50k, you could get a Cadillac CT5-V sports sedan ($47,795), or a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody ($47,640) and get way more power. Alternatively, you could almost get a Porsche Macan.
Many people want purple paint, but this one is red. And it doesn't appear to come with the Prowler-shaped trailer which always adds a lot of value. But we can see why a fanatic of 1990s cars would want to pay that much money. This thing has only done 8,948 miles (14,400 km) and is in factory-original condition.
Everything looks like it's never been used to exposed to the elements, from the headlights to the chrome wheels. Most of all, we're surprised by the condition of the rear subframe. That said, most of the car is made from aluminum, including the hood, doors, control arms, frame, and cross members. The interior comes with all the comfort and style of a Chrysler product from the 1990s.
Vanguard normally sells awesome muscle cars and American classics, so we're a bit let down to find a stock situation under the hood. Prowlers are powered by a 3.5-liter 24-valve, which for 1999 got an aluminum block and 262 hp (versus 217 hp).
