4x4 Concept Keeps The 2018 Peugeot Rifter Company In Geneva

Joining the 2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace under the bright lights of Geneva, the Rifter shares the Peugeot stand with the First Edition of the all-new 508 and an outlandish concept. The Rifter, as if it wasn’t obvious, is Peugeot’s take on the Berlingo Multispace.
The successor to the Partner Tepee, the Rifter is Peugeot’s first leisure activity vehicle in a long while. Underpinned by the Efficient Modular 2 platform (EMP2) and chock-full with novelties, the compact-sized model can be had with seating for five or seven people. Compared to the standard 4.40 meters (173.2 inches), the long-wheelbase Rifter measures 4.75 meters (187 inches) from bumper to bumper.

More conservative in appearance when put next to the Berlingo Multispace, Peugeot’s contender marries the sophisticated i-Cockpit with the modularity of a multi-purpose vehicle. While retaining the fundamentals of the segment, the Rifter does break the norm, making MPVs that little more attractive for the family haul.

Described as “an experienced adventurer built to live each day intensely” and made to “inspire everyday explorers,” the Rifter isn’t alone on the Geneva floor. It is joined by the 4x4 Concept, a one-off based on the production model that benefits from 4WD with a lockable rear axle for added bragging rights off the beaten path.

With 80 millimeters of additional ground clearance and off-road tires from BF Goodrich, the Rifter 4x4 Concept would make an awesome proposition if Peugeot were to put it into series production. The yellow touches and diamond-cut wheel design make it stand out in the crowd, and so does the bicycle rack at the rear end.

The mountain bike you can see in these photos is called Peugeot eM02 FS Powertube, and as the name implies, it’s electric. A precursor of the next-generation Lion eBike family, the eM02 FS Powertube has the battery integrated into the frame. In addition to the streamlined design, the e-bicycle is capable on rough terrain thanks to a double-suspension setup.
