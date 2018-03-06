autoevolution
Live: Peugeot 508 First Edition Stuns Geneva with Four-Door Coupe Look

One of the most anticipated premieres of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is the Peugeout 508, with the Frenchie having more than one mission. Sure, the newcomer is expected to bring its maker to new heights, playing the sophistication card in the battle against the Germans. But it also spices up the sedan segment, while coming with an offer that mixes the practicality of a classic sedan with the sportiness of a four-door coup.
So while the new Peugeot 508 tackles rivals such as the Ford Mondeo and the Opel Insignia, it also targets offerings like the BMW 3 Series, while appearing to aim for both the VW Passat and the Arteon.

The thing looks even sleeker in the flesh, with its low stance, high hips and frameless windows.

It's worth noting that the carmaker has brought three 508 flavors to the Swiss venue: Allure, GT Line and First edition. And while the Allure features the GT Line's black wheels and mirror caps, the latter packs a sportier steering wheel and a GT line badge.

Speaking of the cabin, getting inside the 508 brings a sense of occasion, with the high-spec cars present at the motor show delivering a premium feel.

Nevertheless, the sloping roofline of the car does limit rear headroom, but if you're under 1.82m (six-foot) tall, you should be fine. As for rear knee room, there's no issue here.

The luggage compartment can swallow 487 liters of your stuff, which makes for an increase of 14 liters and matches the storage capacity of the soon-to-be-replaced 3 Series (folding the rear seats does take things all the way to 1,537 liters, though).

Under the hood, we find a pair of 1.6-liter turbocharged gas mills offering 180 or 225 hp. On the diesel front, you can choose between a 130 hp 1.5-liter mill and a pair of 2.0-liter engines offering 160 and 180 hp.

Peugeot will add a plug-in hybrid next year, with this set to deliver 60 km (37 miles) of electric-only driving and require an at-home charging time of 4.5 hours.

The new Peugeot 508, which offers a host of advanced assistance systems such as a night vision feature with pedestrian recognition, goes on sale this summer. And while a SW estate is coming later this year, we wouldn't hold our breath for a lifted 508 RXH model.
