2018 Peugeot Rifter Unveils Official Details, Replaces Partner Tepee

In the middle of February, French auto group PSA announced a new line of leisure activity vehicles (LAV) designed for the European market, for all three of its brands, Citroen, Opel, and Peugeot. The first of the new line vehicles to break cover was last week's Citroen Berlingo.
This week, Peugeot presented the replacement for the Partner Tepee, a new LAV called Rifter. Based on the same Efficient Modular 2 (EMP2) platform as the LAVs under the other two PSA brands, the Rifter is packed with novelties.

Under the hood of the new LAV, Peugeot will fit a wide range of engines, including the gasoline 1.2 PureTech 110 hp, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the 1.5 BlueHDi 130 hp, mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic.

The Rifter will be offered at first on a five-seat configuration only, with the 7-seat version to hit the market in 2019. Each version will be either Standard (4.40 meters in length) or Long (4.75 meters long).

Being designed for various activities, the Rifter offers a lot of leisurely-oriented options. It features two sliding side doors, opening rear tailgate window, three individual folding rear seats and a roof packed with storage spaces.

Technology and gadgetry are also well represented in the car. The driver will be assisted by Peugeot’s  i-Cockpit, with an 8-inch touchscreen and a raised instrument panel. Adaptive cruise control, active lane departure warning system, blind spot monitoring system are also offered.

“With the all-new Peugeot Rifter, the brand fully reinvents its presence in this category, and achieves the perfect combination of versatility and driving pleasure by Peugeot,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato when introducing the car.

“Gifted with a strong personality and a ‘chic wanderer’ look, the all-new Peugeot Rifter expresses freedom of action.”

According to Peugeot, the order books for the addition to the carmaker’s portfolio will open in early summer. Prices for the Rifter have not yet been announced.
