2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace Unveiled, Gets Major Tech Updates

15 Feb 2018, 7:31 UTC ·
by
At the beginning of the week, French auto group PSA announced it would present the new generation leisure activity vehicles (LAV) for the Opel, Peugeot, and Citroen brands. On Thursday, the first of the three brothers broke cover, promising to bring to the European-inspired segment technologies never seen before on LAVs.
Firstly, there is the use of the new Efficient Modular 2 platform (EMP2), which will also be deployed on the Opel and Peugeot vehicles to follow. The use of the platform allowed for new body styling, a more forward-set windscreen and a higher and shorter front end.

PSA says EMP2 will also help improve maneuvrability (electric power steering, turning circle), but most of all allowed for the integration of a series of driving assistance technologies seldom seen in this segment.

More precisely, there will be no less than 19 such features employed on the new Berlingo Multispace, including Head-up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop function, Electric Parking Brake, Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision, Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist and Trailer Stability Control.

The Berlingo will be offered, for the first time, in two sizes: the standard M size model, which is 2 cm longer than the previous generation, and the lengthened XL, which adds an extra 25 cm on top of the M.

Power for the new generation LAV will be provided by a choice of both petrol and diesel powerplants. For the petrol range, the offering consists of two units, the PureTech 110 hp with a 6-speed manual gearbox and the PureTech with 130 hp and an 8-speed automatic, used for the first time in the model.

The diesel offer is a bit more comprehensive, with three engine choices: BlueHDi 75 hp manual, BlueHDi 100 hp manual, BlueHDi 130 manual or automatic.

Full details about the new Berlingo Multispace are included in the document attached below. The vehicle will be presented by PSA at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.
