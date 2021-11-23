4 Ducati Streetfighter Gets New Entry Level Sports Naked, the V2

4,700-Mile 2001 Ducati 748 Flexes Carbon Fiber Exhaust Mufflers From Termignoni

Nothing beats the savage rumbling of Ducati’s dry clutches, and things get even spicier when you add some aftermarket plumbing to the mix. 35 photos DOHC L-twin powerplant, with eight desmodromic valves and a sizeable compression ratio of 11.5:1. The liquid-cooled 748cc predator is linked to a dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop via a chain final drive.



When prompted, the four-stroke brute will go about producing a maximum power output figure of 97 stallions at 11,000 rpm. On the other hand, this bad boy is capable of generating up to 55 pound-feet (74 Nm) of twisting force at approximately 9,000 spins per minute. Upon reaching the tarmac, the engine’s oomph translates to a blistering top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).



With abundant power comes the need for solid braking, so the Duc features top-grade Brembo discs on both of its wheels. At the front, suspension duties are handled by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks, while the rear end sits on a single fully-adjustable shock absorber. Lastly, the glorious



The variant presented in this article’s photo gallery also carries tasty selection of premium items installed under current ownership, such as grippy Michelin tires and a Termignoni exhaust system with carbon fiber mufflers. Additionally, the spark plugs and timing belts have been replaced to keep things running smoothly while the coolant, engine oil and clutch fluid were all flushed between September of last year and October 2021.



To make the whole ordeal even more intriguing, this unscathed head-turner has a mere 4,700 miles (7,500 km) on the odometer, and you could be the next person who gets to make those digits spin! The 2001 MY 748 is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where you may submit your bids until Monday, November 29. At this time, you'd need something in the neighborhood of $8,500 to top the current bid, which is registered at eight grand.

