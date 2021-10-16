Ducari X-Diavel Is a Dragster-Kind of Sport Cruiser

Back in the early 2010s, Italian bike maker Ducati once again tried its hand in the cruiser segment with the Diavel, a bike made in the purest Italian style and packing the most modern (at the time) range of technologies.
Since that time, there have been two generations of it, and a range of special editions. Ducati even threw into the fight a machine that was to become its first two-wheeler to use a belt final-drive, the XDiavel.
At the moment, the model is offered in several versions, including the new-for-2021 Dark and Black Star, but no matter what a customer goes for, they're treated with the same Testastretta DVT 1262 twin-cylinder engine that develops 152 or 160 hp and up to 127 Nm of torque.
Those are impressive numbers, and so is the machine itself, but a stock XDiavel doesn’t even come close to the aggressive look of the custom one we have here.
Put together by a Russian shop that generally specializes in giving a new appearance to Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Box39, the extreme Ducati is now called X-Diavel, and comes with some features that really make it stand out as an extreme custom.
The bike, brought to this form this year, is now described by the shop as a “new platform for a charismatic dragster,” meaning something that was meant to do more than just take riders on sporty cruisers.
Sadly, Box39 does not say if it made any performance upgrades to the thing’s engine, so we have no way of telling how it’ll could behave in drag runs. But one can’t deny the thing does have the proper, very aggressive look it needs to fit right into that description.
Riding on equally-sized wheels, 18 inches, the X-Diavel stands out first and foremost thanks to the extremely wide, solid-look one at the rear, that comes as a disturbing visual disconnect from the rest of the bike. We’re not told where the wheel comes from, but Box39 makes its own such parts, so there’s a good chance it was made in-house.
A discreet, yet effective body kit wraps around the motorcycle, sporting a combination between grey and black that makes it look particularly appealing.
As usual, Box39 does not say how much the X-Diavel cost to put together, but given how there’s no other one like it, price must have meant little for its owner.
