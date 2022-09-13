$45M Mansion With Supercar Garage Features $10M Bugatti Divo, and Aston Martin V8 Series

A few streets on the entire planet house the world's wealthiest. They are globally known by name. One of them is Dubai's Billionaire's Row. It sits on the world-famous artificial Palm Jumeirah island (developed in the shape of a palm tree).
Enes Yilmazer has built a successful career touring everything luxury from floating vessels, aircraft, recreational vehicles, and homes. On a recently uploaded video on YouTube, he toured a $45,000,000 mansion that sits a $10,000,000 Bugatti. Naturally, we were compelled to write about it.
The house by Alpago Properties Developments is a marvel of luxury housing. It has a beautiful modern design, a roof-top deck, an underground garage, and amazing views around it.
According to Yilmazer, the $45,000,000 Palm Jumeirah home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 16,963 sqft of enclosed area developed on a 15,836 sqft lot of real estate.
The garage is on the lower level of the luxury home. It features six luxury cars with an allowance of 14 vehicles. Centerstage in the garage is the Bugatti Divo. There are a few reasons why this hypercar is considered gold. First, it's a Bugatti. Secondly, only 40 units were produced. Thirdly, all units were sold within weeks following the first customer appointment.
At the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance, the price tag for one of these ultra-rare hypercars was $5.9 million. Today, the prices have more than doubled, with the Palm Jumeirah unit going for $10,000,000.
If you love the Chiron, you'll definitely fall for the Divo. It's developed off the former with distinct styling and unique bodywork. You've probably guessed by now that it features the same 8-liter W16 engine found on its sibling, the Chiron, and packs four turbochargers all good for 1,470 hp (1,500 ps).
The exquisite garage also features a McLaren SLR 722 S Roadster that will startle Manny Khoshbin's attention. Only 150 units of these rare cars were produced, and this unit is valued at $1.4 million.
It sports the same supercharged 5.4-liter V8 found in the regular version, good for 641 hp (650 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820Nm) of torque. The SLR 722 S Roadster will hit 200 kph (124 mph) in a little over 10-seconds.
The garage also sits a McLaren Senna, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Edition, Ferrari 488, and an Aston Martin V8 Series 3, same as the one featured in James Bond No Time to Die (2021) and The Living Daylights (1987) Films.
It runs on a 1,262 cc Testastretta L-twin powerplant good for 157 hp (159 ps) and 95 lb-ft (129 Nm) of torque. All this power is channeled to the rear wheels via a hydraulic wet clutch and a six-speed transmission. This unit is valued at $100,000.
We'd love to share the rest of the details of this modern piece of architecture, but we'll let Enes Yilmazer complete the tour in the video below.
