$45M Mansion With Supercar Garage Features $10M Bugatti Divo, and Aston Martin V8 Series

There are a lot of things that oil money can buy. Infrastructure-wise, it can build islands in the sea, the tallest building in the world, mammoth aquariums, endless shopping malls, and even ski slopes in the frea*ing desert. We are talking about Dubai, folks. But perhaps the fascinating thing about the U.A.E (United Arab Emirates) city is the lifestyle of the rich and famous. Here the wealthy live on the wild side of lavishness and own breathtaking homes and luxury cars.