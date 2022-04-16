France Seizes Roman Abramovich's French Mansion Previously Owned by Duke of Windsor

Roman Abramovich is one of the top Russian oligarchs hunted by governments. And, although his main focus is on his two megayachts as he tries to get them to safety, he can’t do the same to his real estate. Therefore, his mansion in France that used to belong to Duke of Windsor has just been seized by government, among others.
Roman Abramovich, one of the most famous Russian billionaires, is currently estimated at $8.2 billion. And that keeps on decreasing. In an article we posted on March 10 about his assets, he was estimated at $12.3 billion. And now the billionaire has even had to borrow money so he could fuel his yachts and jets.
While he’s trying his best to keep his megayachts, Solaris and Eclipse, away from the governments, he can’t do the same for his real estate.
And now France has just seized 12 of his properties in the country, including a mansion called The Château de la Croë. The estate once belonged to the former King of England Edward VIII and American socialite Wallis Simpson, best known as Duke and Duchess of Windsor after his abdication. They used to host parties with other famous names, including former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, before they sold it in 1950.
Roman Abramovich, one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, had purchased the mansion in 2001, situated on one of the most prestigious spots on the French Riviera, Cap d'Antibes.
The mansion, called Château de la Croë, dates back to 1926, and it is fit for royalty – given its history with the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
The property sits on 12 acres on the coastline of the Mediterranean Sea. Inside, it offers 12 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a lot of amenities to keep you comfortable and entertained.
After purchasing it, Abramovich splashed $40 million on renovations, and he added a rooftop swimming pool, a gym, and a cinema. The lavish estate is now estimated at around $117 million.
Besides this mansion, French authorities have also seized the oligarch’s estate on St. Barts, condos in Paris, and villas in Nice. The total value of his seized properties is estimated at $340 million, according to Forbes.
