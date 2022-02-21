$4 Million Bugatti Chiron Gets Pulled Over by the Police, Because the Law Is the Law

With only 30 copies made, out of the 500-unit production run, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is an automotive unicorn. It was built as a celebration of the prototype’s 300+ mph (480+ kph) run, in time for the company’s 110th anniversary, and each one used to start at €3.5 million, or almost $4 million at the current exchange rates.
Thus, whenever such a rare beast gets spotted in the open, you don’t normally see the police in the same picture. However, the owner of this example, which was recently shipped to London, UK, got pulled over for not having a front license plate.
Some might argue that it would ruin the car’s looks, and would probably affect the aerodynamics when going flat-out, but the thing is that the law is the law, and everyone must abide. As a result, the owner will have to fit one, and they cannot simply put a decal on the front bumper, as that is not allowed anymore. Either that or face being fined every time they go out for a drive in the Molsheim hypercar.
However, we reckon that anyone whose pockets are deep enough to afford a Bugatti Chiron would have no issues with handling fines every now and then, though that’s something that we obviously do not encourage. It should be interesting to see whether the owner decides to attach a license plate to the front bumper, so we will keep an eye on it from now on, assuming that videos of it will continue to hit the web.
In the meantime, we will highlight the obvious by telling you that this particular Chiron Super Sport 300+ has an exposed carbon body, with contrasting orange trim, and the Sky View glass roof option, consisting of two fixed panels above the occupants’ heads, which costs a whopping $62,000.
