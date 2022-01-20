Millionaire Driving Bugatti Chiron at 259 MPH on Autobahn Criticized by German Government

A couple of months ago, Radim Passer, a Czech millionaire who is reportedly worth over $300 million, being ranked the country’s 33rd richest person, filmed himself pushing a Bugatti Chiron to its limits on the German Autobahn, between Berlin and Hannover.
The Molsheim hypercar was clocked at 259 mph (417 kph) and can be seen passing several vehicles at dizzying speeds. Earlier this month, Passer released the ‘raw’ variant of the clip, filmed through the windscreen, and while the internet was definitely hyped about the stunt, the German authorities weren’t.
In theory, the deep-pocketed owner of the Bugatti Chiron did not break any laws, as that stretch of highway does not have a speed limit, and “safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe,” he said. However, Germany’s Transport Ministry reacted in a statement released earlier this week, stating, according to Associated Press, that it “rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users.”
The authority added that “all road users must abide by the rules of the road traffic regulations,” and “anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed, or inconvenienced more than is avoidable under the circumstances.” Moreover, drivers should “only drive so fast that the vehicle is constantly under control,” and it appears that Passer did not only rely on his driving skills, as he thanked “God for the safety and good circumstances.”
Despite the obvious dangers, people keep pushing vehicles to the max on no-speed-limit sections of the Autobahn. It was during the last election that the Green Party called for a speed limit of 80 mph (130 kph) across the network, albeit for different reasons, like cutting the CO2 emissions. Their idea was, nonetheless, ditched, but considering that stunts like these have become too common, the days of no-speed-limit zones might be numbered.
