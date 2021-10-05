Unboxing of Two Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Is the Coolest Thing You’ll See All Day

They call it the “world’s first double Chiron Super Sport 300+ unboxing,” and for all intents and purposes that’s exactly what it was: the reveal of not one, but two of these rare and incredible machines in a single place, a “top secret location” for some reason.
The Super Sport 300+ was unveiled by Bugatti in September 2019, and that same month the car was cleared for limited production. The supercar maker said at the time there will be just 30 of these ever made, each to sell from €3.5 million ($3.8 million).
Come 2021, deliveries have already started, and that means there were several instances when we got to enjoy the car in the real world setting. Why, at one point there were even eight of them put on display by Bugatti at the same time, right before the cars were sent on their merry way.
But up until now, we’ve never seen the moment these beasts arrived at their destination. That changed this week when a dealer by the name Miller Motorcars got hold of not one, but two of them, and decided to go for a double unboxing of the very rare kind.
Like most cars do, the Super Sports arrived at their top secret destination neatly wrapped in wood boxes, and were taken out without grand fanfare. That came afterwards, when the two cars were finally on the tarmac – see for yourselves in the video below.
As most of you already know, the Super Sport 300+ takes its name from the record speed of 304.77 miles per hour (490.48 kph) set by the car back in 2019. That was made possible by the reworked quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine that powers it (1,577 hp), but also by the changes made to the thing’s body.
We’re not being told who the two cars you see here are for, but we expect someone to brag about their purchase soon enough, so keep an eye out for more info.
