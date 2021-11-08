25 Percent of 2022 Ford Maverick Customers Are Women

Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Mexico-built Maverick can be seen as a rival for the Santa Cruz that Hyundai makes in the United States. But on the other hand, the Ford Motor Company offers a compelling alternative to vanilla-styled compact crossovers.
The Built Ford Tough exterior design has attracted many women customers according to CNBC. More specifically, a quarter of customers are women.
CNBC further understands that more than a quarter of buyers are between 18 and 35 years old, which is understandably impressive compared to the industry average of 48 years old. In addition to styling, there are two more strong points that make the small truck such a huge commercial hit.
Take, for instance, the starting price. $19,995 excluding taxes for the base trim level and 2.5-liter hybrid is extremely tantalizing for cost-sensitive buyers, and the fuel economy of the front-wheel-drive hybrid is nothing to scoff at either. Secondly, the sides of the bed are significantly lower than on the Ranger or F-150 pickups, making it easier to reach in and grab items.
“We really are seeing a new customer coming into Ford,” declared truck marketing manager Todd Eckert to CNBC. “And that was really our ambition with Maverick, to appeal to a younger, more diverse customer.”
The Maverick can haul two motorcycles in the bed as long as the tailgate is lowered to the max, a tailgate that handles up to 500 pounds (227 kilograms) when fully open. What’s more, the Flexbed offers many customization options, eight tie-downs, a 110V outlet, and two 12V access points.
As for truck stuff, you’re better off with the Hyundai Santa Cruz although the Maverick is adequately capable. When equipped with the 250-horsepower EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and the 4K towing package, the compact-sized truck is rated at up to 4,000 pounds (make that 1,814 kilograms). Payload, meanwhile, maxes out at 1,500 pounds (580 kilograms).
