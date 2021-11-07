Watch Two Ford Mustangs Set Quarter-Mile Records on 275 and 315 Drag Radials

This weekend's World Cup Finals saw a bunch of new records go into the history books, including a couple set in the Drag Radial categories. Both benchmarks were set by dragsters based on Ford Mustangs, which ran five-second sprints in the 275 and 315 radial classes.
Don Burton made history in his Proline Racing Hemi-powered Fox Body Mustang by completing the quarter-mile in 5.88 seconds. He also hit a trap speed of 228 mph (367 kph). Not only the world's quickest pass on 275 drag radials, but Burton's run was also the first to cover the quarter-mile in less than six seconds.
Burton apparently ran into some trouble at the end of the sprint, when parts from the Mustang's front end started flying into the air, but he didn't let go of the throttle until he went across the finish line. Fortunately, the parachute worked just fine and he was able to stop the car to safety at the end of the strip.
Don wasn't the only driver to set a new drag radial benchmark this weekend. Manny Buginga, who's driving a dragster based on a fourth-generation Ford Mustang, reset the record in the 315 radial class. He completed the run in a stunning 5.75 seconds, stopping the trap speed clock at 228 mph.
The trap speed suggests that Manny could have been quicker because 315 radial cars usually hit more than 240 mph (386 kph), but it's still a tremendous benchmark for this category.
Buginga is no stranger to 275 radial racing either, having set a few benchmarks in the past. He was among the first to run the distance in the low sixes. In 2020, he set a new record in the X275 class at the Shakedown Nationals XVIII.
Check out both runs in the videos below. The first video shows Don Burton's run in the 275 radial class, while the second footage uncovers Manny Buginga's 315 radial record.
