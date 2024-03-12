2025 Audi A3 Refresh Comes with an allstreet Surprise in Tow

It was back in 1996 when the Germans from Audi decided it was about time for them to join what was at the time a very popular segment over in Europe, that of hatchbacks. They did so with the release of a C-segment model called A3 that not only endures to this day, but has grown to include other body styles as well.

Photo: Audi

SUV

Photo: Audi

MMI

TDI

Unlike the Golf from sister Volkswagen, which from 1996 to the present day rolled through no less than five generations (and there were three more before that), the A3 was slower to change, and only entered its fourth generation four years ago.Four years is a long time in the automotive industry, and about the amount of time many carmakers need to jump their cars from one generation to another. But Audi is not doing that for the A3, and this week it announced the new 2025 vehicles simply as an "extensive upgrade." Even so, the modifications made to the family are exciting enough for them to be worth a closer look.As of now, the A3 will be offered by Audi in three body styles. Two of them, the sportback and sedan, we're already familiar with, but the third one, the A3 allstreet, is new to the market.When it comes to the versions we already knew, the changes made are mostly visual and comfort-related. The two premium compacts, as Audi likes to call them, have received nips and tucks both on the outside and on the inside, becoming "sportier, more comfortable, and more digital than ever."The exterior changes can mostly be seen at the front and at the rear. The face of the A3 family is now dominated by a reinterpreted frameless Singleframe in its hexagonal shape, appearing flatter and wider than before. There are also new angular air intakes to either side, and a front spoiler to connect them. At the opposite end of the car, Audi installed a new bumper and diffuser.The interior of the small A3 family was upgraded as well, and it now boasts a three-spoke leather steering wheel, the ambient light package (contour lighting around the center console and cupholders and accents to the doors and footwell), and the front center armrest as standard. The center console which holds the said armrest has been redesigned to look more appealing.The materials the carmaker chose for this new version of the family are a textured fabric made from 100 percent recycled polyester and Dinamica microfiber.For the 2025 A3, Audi spent a lot of time and focus on making the range representative of its time. What that means is that the three hatches come with a 10.1‑inch touchscreen that not only mirrors the phones of the occupants, but has enough apps installed in the infotainment system that it kind of makes phone pairing useless.Other ways of connecting devices to the cars are the USB‑C charging ports, located in the center console at the front, but also at the rear, and the inductive charging system. The music needs are taken care of by a Sonos sound system.All of the above features apply to the sportback and sedan, but the A3 allstreet gets them too. What sets this model apart is the way it looks, a blend between Audi's popular hatcback and a more ruggedyou could easily take off the beaten path.The allstreet sets itself apart thanks to an almost Audi Q SUV look, something that was made possible thanks to the fitting an raising of a matte black Singleframe and a large octagonal radiator grille.If you think the A3 allstreet sits higher than a regular A3, you'd be right. The suspension of the car boasts a 15 mm higher ride height, and thanks to the changes made to the spring and shock absorbers, it contributes to the increased ground clearance (30 mm more than in the standard A3).The crossover rides on 17-inch wheels (18-inch and 19-inch versions are available as options), one inch larger than what the carmaker offers for the Sportback version.All three members of the A3 family now come with selectable digital daytime running light signatures, making them all look a bit different every time the driver feels like pushing a button on the vehicle'sAudi says it will offer the new A3 range in just two engine and transmission options for now. The first variant is the 148-hp one powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine (35 TFSII), while the second is the equally powerful 35, rocking its diesel powerplant and the same seven-speed S tronic transmission as in the gas version.More engine choices will be added later in the year, says Audi, including a plug-in hybrid variant.The 2025 Audi A3 can already be had in Europe for prices starting at 35,650 euros ($38,990) for the sportback 35 TFSI. The allstreet variant is now the top of the range in the lineup, selling for 37,450 euros ($40,959).