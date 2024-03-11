Twin Turbo Silverado Drag Races Audi R8 in 2,700-hp Battle

My next-door neighbor paints cars for a living and has been asking for a go in the RX-7 for some time now. So when I asked him to come along, he was eager to do so. But his facial expression changed as soon as I accelerated from a gravel-covered surface.
I should be lucky to run the quarter-mile (402 meters) in less than 14 seconds with my current setup. My buddy's FD should be capable of at least a sub-12 run with 500 hp on tap. But we might just head to the first drag racing event of the year and see what they're all about. Some prefer time attack sessions or drifting instead of straight-line acceleration tests.
But even the latter can grip you to a point where you'll dump all your money just to build a 10-second car. Almost a year has passed since I last attended such an event, but I might return soon. In the meantime, the Internet provides plenty of entertainment from that perspective. Not a day goes by without some crazy match-up, and this one is no different. On one hand, we're looking at a tricked-out Chevrolet Silverado, and then there's Sheepey Race's Audi R8. It doesn't take an expert to tell that both cars mean business: just look at their tires.
The Chevrolet is packing a 5.3-liter V8 with twin 8396 Bullseye Power turbochargers that should have a maximum output of 1,500 hp. This monster of truck uses a TH400, 3-speed gearbox to send power to all four wheels, which is a must-have to those power levels. Interestingly enough, with all the weight savings, the Silverado is down to 4,300 lbs.
And that's just 200 lbs more than the R8. The European supercar relies on an SR1200 package, pointing out how much power you can expect. According to Sheepey Race's webshop, this will set you back just over $76,000. You could build a pro-drag car for that cash, but you couldn't drive it on public roads. With that kind of power, drivetrain reliability could become an issue.
So, the owner spent an extra $59,000 for a Stage 5 transmission upgrade. I just spotted an 8-second Supra for sale on eBay with an asking price of $150,000. But again, it won't be as comfortable or reliable as the R8. The runway for this race is shorter than you'd see at the dragstrip, as the finish line is 1,000 feet away from the starting line. The math works out this time, and the extra horsepower has the definitive word in the first run. Things get rather sketchy on the second one, and it's almost sad to see the R8 losing so badly. Regardless, the Silverado is impressive but needs a more potent opponent for a real challenge.
