World’s Most Masculine ‘69 Chevy Camaro Is All Custom, Sells for $186,900 With V8 Surprise

As far as first-gen Chevy Camaros go, this 1969 example is without a doubt one of the best-looking we’ve ever seen. The greatest? Certainly not, but its mods go a long way toward making that $187k price tag at least somewhat justified. This thing is a beast, and it looks like one too.
The first-generation Camaro first burst onto the scene in late 1966, capturing the hearts of American muscle/pony car enthusiasts with its blend of performance and sporty styling. The Camaro was designed as a direct competitor to the Ford Mustang, and quickly established itself as a formidable contender in the pony car segment.
Visually, these early cars had a certain confidence to them, thanks to a somewhat muscular stance, plus the long hood and short deck proportions – they looked pretty sweet, although personally, I think you can do a lot better in terms of design if what you’re looking for is a great-looking late 60s/early 70s muscle car.
Still, there are very few negatives to extract here. These cars looked sporty, featured a wide range of potent engine options (inline-six, small block and big block V8s), but most of all, they delivered a thrilling driving experience thanks to a well-tuned chassis that allowed for spirited driving on canyon roads, as well as relatively comfortable (for that era) highway cruising.
While there are plenty of nice factory-standard variants to choose from, certain people would still rather have a restomod, and as you know, not all restomods are created equal.
Case in point, this 1969 example, modified by Big Kid Custom Rides back in 2019 before going on display at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. As you can see, this Camaro looks wicked, from the cowl-induction hood to the massive chin spoiler, decklid spoiler, hood vents, custom Blacktech badging and so on – by the way, most of those components are made from forged carbon fiber.
Other visual highlights include the black-finished 18-inch American Racing wheels with ultra thick BFGoodrich g-Force Rival tires, Ridetech adjustable coilovers, plus six-piston calipers over ventilated rotors at all corners.
As for what’s going on underneath the hood, that’s where you’ll find a 6.2-liter LSA V8 engine with a ported supercharger, plus the custom camshaft, springs, and pushrods. There’s also a custom fuel system, fuel injectors, ARP fasteners, and a carbon fiber air intake.
Altogether, this car is sending 650 horsepower to its rear wheels via a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox. That’s a lot of muscle for something that probably weighs around 3,200 lbs (1.5 tons).
Meanwhile, the interior houses a black-painted roll cage, black leather and Alcantara ZL1-style bucket seats, G-Force Racing harnesses, a leather-wrapped dashboard, Alcantara-trimmed headliner and door panels, hidden stereo (with aftermarket speakers), rear seat delete, a Sparco steering wheel with an NRG quick-release hub, Hurst shifter, and the Dakota Digital instrumentation.
