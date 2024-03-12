One of the Coolest Personal eVTOLs Is Here for You to Try Out

Piloting your very own flying electric vehicle sounds like one of the best experiences anyone could have, and now it's readily available to you. You don't have to commit to purchasing an expensive, futuristic aircraft without even knowing what it's like to actually pilot it. This is a pay-per-flight experience offered by Lift Aircraft, which says it's the first of its kind available in the US.
What are your plans for entertainment this month? If you're into flying, they could include piloting one of the most highly-anticipated personal eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing). Lift Aircraft, the company that developed the Hexa personal air taxi, just kicked off its public US tour, which includes a pay-per-flight offer. You'd be one of the first in the world to actually find out what it's like to pilot one of these things for real because this is the first experience of its kind on the market.
You don't need to pre-order a Hexa and wait for it to be delivered, and you don't even need a pilot license. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is literally at your fingertips. All you need to do is book a flight on the company's website or app. At the moment, Lift is present at Lakeland Linder Airport in Florida, where it will stay almost until the end of April. From there, the mobile location will move to Austin, Texas, throughout May. Several other cities will follow, so chances are it will show up somewhere near you, and you won't want to miss this opportunity.
Here's how things will go down: first, customers will go through ground training, which includes a virtual reality simulator. This will help them learn more about the flight controls and how to work with them. Then, they’ll get to pilot the real Hexa personal aircraft themselves. If you're worried about safety, Lift confirms that everything will take place under the guidance of flight instructors.
One of the most exciting events during this US tour is the upcoming Sun N Fun Aerospace Expo at Lakeland Linder Airport. If you can be there from April 9 to 14, you'll get the chance to watch Lift's airshows and even take to the sky yourself aboard the Hexa eVTOL.
Hexa was introduced as an ultra-light, single-seat eVTOL for personal use, powered by 18 motors and equipped for short-distance flights of up to 15 minutes. It stands out among most electric aircraft due to its unusual, fully open cockpit and wingless body.
Certified under the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Part 103 rules for recreational/non-commercial use, this personal aircraft is primarily meant to redefine green tourism – imagine taking aerial tour flights by yourself while also knowing that you're not negatively impacting the environment.
