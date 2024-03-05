German Air Taxi Maker Volocopter Ready to Kick Off Pilot Training

Volocopter officially became the first eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) maker to secure an ATO (Approved Training Organization) certificate from the German Federal Aviation Office (Luftfahrtbundesamt).
The general public mostly sees the glamorous part of bringing a new-generation aircraft to life and all the spectacular milestones, but the tedious work behind the scenes includes a lot of bureaucracy and paperwork. And we need that bureaucracy because it's what guarantees the safety of future flights.
In this regard, the maker of the quirky-looking VoloCity has had a great year so far. The most recent certification under its belt is the ATO from the German Federal Aviation Office, which basically allows it to offer pilot training for its flagship aircraft. It took an entire year for this institution to complete a thorough check and finally give Volocopter the green light.
Just a few days prior, the German aviation company had also marked another milestone in the form of a POA (Production Organization Approval) extension from the same entity, following the DOA (Design Organization Approval) it was awarded by EASA (the European Union Aviation Safety Agency) back in 2019. At the time, Volocopter became the first eVTOL company to obtain this DOA. Today, with both the DOA and POA extension, it's not only the first but the only one worldwide to hold both of these certifications.
These production-related certificates basically authorize Volocopter to produce eVTOL aircraft in-house. They specifically apply to the company's new factories and hangars located in Bruchsal, Germany, which were unveiled last year.
To top things off, the VoloCity claims to be the first commercial electric air taxi to adhere to the highest safety standards in global aviation (under the SC-VTOL/Special Condition VTOL Enhanced certification category at EASA).
These remarkable achievements came after a decade of development and testing. And they're still not the final destination. This recently-awarded ATO is the last step before securing the Air Operator Certificate. This will ultimately allow Volocopter to operate air taxis safely, not just manufacture them. In the meantime, the VoloCity aircraft is also set to finally receive the type certificate, which is the last piece of the puzzle, before the end of this year.
The German eVTOL maker has also confirmed its global vocation on numerous occasions. Not only did it conduct pioneering flights in both Florida and New York, but it also confirmed that the VoloCity air taxi will carry passengers during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The VoloCity is a two-seat eVTOL designed to fly below 500 meters (1,640 feet) and to be exceptionally quiet, which is particularly important for intra-city operations. Fitted with 18 rotors and an advanced battery-swapping system, this air taxi will also boast a luxurious cabin designed to maximize passenger comfort.
