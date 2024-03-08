The CityAirbus NextGen Prototype Is Finally Here and It Looks Awesome

It's a great moment whenever an innovative concept is turned into a real object for the real world. In the world of electric air taxis, the CityAirbus NextGen was one of the most highly-anticipated models because it's the only one designed and developed by aerospace giant Airbus. The final commercial version isn't here yet, but a prototype was finally unveiled to the public.
Those who attended the special Airbus ceremony at the company's facility in Donauworth, Germany, this week were the lucky few who got to admire the first CityAirbus NextGen prototype in full glory. It was also the right moment to find out more about the specs of the eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing).
We now know that the Airbus-designed air taxi boasts a 40-foot (12-meter) wingspan and an eight-propeller configuration with 16 electric motors. Performance-wise, the CityAirbus NextGen promises a moderate range of 50 miles (80 km) and a top speed of less than 100 mph (75 mph/120 kph).
The high-performance cabin will be able to seat up to three passengers in addition to the pilot. According to Airbus, these features were specifically designed to allow a wide variety of urban operations ranging from commutes to EMT services.
Although highly anticipated, this unveiling is only a stepping stone towards something even bigger. Airbus is getting ready to launch a flight test campaign later this year when the CityAirbus NextGen prototype will take to the sky. An essential asset for the upcoming campaign is the company's new testing facility in Donauworth, which was specifically built for this eVTOL. In fact, the official prototype unveiled coincided with the center's inauguration – a two-in-one debut that will speed up Airbus's eVTOL journey.
Airbus officially started building this new center back in 2022. The Donauworth facility will initially be used to conduct tests for the air taxi's electric motors, rotors, flight control, and avionics. In the future, however, it will gradually expand to other Airbus-developed electric aircraft. Unfolding over 1,000 square meters (10,760 square feet), this new center has the potential to become one of the most important eVTOL testing hubs globally.
In addition to its striking cabin and wing design, the CityAirbus NextGen is set to incorporate a wide range of top-notch technologies from some of the best players in the industry.
Crouzet has developed a dedicated human-machine interface concept that will allow the pilot to easily switch from fully automated flight to manual control. Eaton is responsible for the power distribution unit that will be integrated into the eVTOL's electrical propulsion system and connected to the Airbus-designed batteries. The innovative "Millennium" single-stick control was also recently tested with the help of FlightLab, one of the three Airbus Helicopters flying laboratories.
The CityAirbus NextGen prototype is set to take off on its maiden flight later this year.
We now know that the Airbus-designed air taxi boasts a 40-foot (12-meter) wingspan and an eight-propeller configuration with 16 electric motors. Performance-wise, the CityAirbus NextGen promises a moderate range of 50 miles (80 km) and a top speed of less than 100 mph (75 mph/120 kph).
The high-performance cabin will be able to seat up to three passengers in addition to the pilot. According to Airbus, these features were specifically designed to allow a wide variety of urban operations ranging from commutes to EMT services.
Although highly anticipated, this unveiling is only a stepping stone towards something even bigger. Airbus is getting ready to launch a flight test campaign later this year when the CityAirbus NextGen prototype will take to the sky. An essential asset for the upcoming campaign is the company's new testing facility in Donauworth, which was specifically built for this eVTOL. In fact, the official prototype unveiled coincided with the center's inauguration – a two-in-one debut that will speed up Airbus's eVTOL journey.
Airbus officially started building this new center back in 2022. The Donauworth facility will initially be used to conduct tests for the air taxi's electric motors, rotors, flight control, and avionics. In the future, however, it will gradually expand to other Airbus-developed electric aircraft. Unfolding over 1,000 square meters (10,760 square feet), this new center has the potential to become one of the most important eVTOL testing hubs globally.
In addition to its striking cabin and wing design, the CityAirbus NextGen is set to incorporate a wide range of top-notch technologies from some of the best players in the industry.
Crouzet has developed a dedicated human-machine interface concept that will allow the pilot to easily switch from fully automated flight to manual control. Eaton is responsible for the power distribution unit that will be integrated into the eVTOL's electrical propulsion system and connected to the Airbus-designed batteries. The innovative "Millennium" single-stick control was also recently tested with the help of FlightLab, one of the three Airbus Helicopters flying laboratories.
The CityAirbus NextGen prototype is set to take off on its maiden flight later this year.