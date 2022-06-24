Formula One Experts to Develop an Ultra-Light Rear Fuselage for the CityAirbus Air Taxi

The air taxi game is on, and Airbus is one of the big players that are raising the stakes. The future CityAirbus NextGen brings to the table not just the undeniable expertise of this European manufacturer, but is also a result of the collaboration between multiple experts in the field. The latest ones to join this select group are two German specialists with Formula One expertise.
KLK Motorsport and Modell-und Formenbau Blasius Gerg GmbH have worked with Airbus before, for the high-speed demonstrator Racer that featured a carbon-fiber canopy for improved performance and visibility. Specializing in composite design and component manufacturing, both companies have experience with Formula One and FormulaE vehicles.
This expertise will now be used to develop the rear fuselage for the future CityAirbus eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) with the goal of making it ultra-lightweight. This fully-integrated rear fuselage will play a key part in optimizing the air taxi’s performance, according to the official Airbus announcement.
The Airbus-developed eVTOL also benefits from the expertise of several other reputable names in the industry. Thales and Diehl are working on its structural components, while AeroSystems is in charge of the wings. Plus, the aircraft’s motor will come all the way from California. Earlier this year, Airbus announced that a customized version of MAGiDRIVE will be powering the CityAirbus NextGen.
Headquartered in Camarillo, California, MAGicALL makes custom-designed components, and MAGiDRIVE is their new-generation electric motor. Presented as a lightweight brushless motor with high torque ((up to 50 Nm/kg) it’s also highly-integrated, with the motor and control system contained in an air-cooled, fully-enclosed propulsion unit.
The Airbus four-seat air taxi is designed to meant to be not just efficient, but also ultra-silent, while hitting up to 75 mph (120 kph). Unveiled towards the end of last year, it’s set to take to the sky in 2023.
This expertise will now be used to develop the rear fuselage for the future CityAirbus eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) with the goal of making it ultra-lightweight. This fully-integrated rear fuselage will play a key part in optimizing the air taxi’s performance, according to the official Airbus announcement.
The Airbus-developed eVTOL also benefits from the expertise of several other reputable names in the industry. Thales and Diehl are working on its structural components, while AeroSystems is in charge of the wings. Plus, the aircraft’s motor will come all the way from California. Earlier this year, Airbus announced that a customized version of MAGiDRIVE will be powering the CityAirbus NextGen.
Headquartered in Camarillo, California, MAGicALL makes custom-designed components, and MAGiDRIVE is their new-generation electric motor. Presented as a lightweight brushless motor with high torque ((up to 50 Nm/kg) it’s also highly-integrated, with the motor and control system contained in an air-cooled, fully-enclosed propulsion unit.
The Airbus four-seat air taxi is designed to meant to be not just efficient, but also ultra-silent, while hitting up to 75 mph (120 kph). Unveiled towards the end of last year, it’s set to take to the sky in 2023.