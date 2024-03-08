2024.5 Audi Q4 50 e-tron Becomes the Q55, Offers Improved Performance and Better Range

Audi introduced the 2024.5 Q4 55 e-tron last fall, announcing that it is faster, punchier, and offers an improved driving range, and now the model has officially gone on sale nationwide.
Replacing the 50 e-tron on both body styles, SUV and Coupe (Sportback), the new Audi Q4 55 e-tron offers 40 hp (41 ps/30 kW) more for a maximum of 335 hp (340 ps/250 kW). It retains the all-wheel drive setup, and it is eight-tenths of a second quicker to 60 mph (97 kph), with the sprint time dropping from 5.8 to 5.0 seconds. The top speed is capped at 99 mph (160 kph).
The four-ring brand's engineers optimized the cell chemistry of the 77 kWh (net-82 kWh gross) lithium-ion battery, so it can now charge at up to 175 kW instead of the Q4 50 e-tron's 150 kW. A 10 to 80 percent rejuice is said to take around 28 minutes and 12 hours from 0 to 100% at 11 kW. The EPA-estimated driving range is 258 miles (415 km) on the newer models, an increase of 22 miles (35 km).
Audi hasn't drawn the line at improving the driving range and making the battery-electric crossover quicker, as it has also re-tuned the chassis. The model boasts tweaked suspension to offer better "balance for even greater comfort, dynamic driving, and stability." The German car manufacturer also says the new suspension tuning and steering have led to "harmonious damping, improved steering response, and tighter load control.
The better-equipped Premium Plus adds a heat pump, enhanced LED lighting inside, Audi's Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus, and the Convenience Package. Pricing starts at $55,900 for this version. Offered from $62,200 before destination and dealer fees, the Prestige tops the lineup. This model adds Matrix LED headlights, animation for the front and rear lighting units, an augmented reality head-up display, a heated windshield, and a Sonos premium sound system.
Customers favoring the Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron will have to cough out at least $58,200 for the Premium, which features the same gizmos as the eponymous SUV and adds 20-inch alloys. Audi's local website reveals that the Premium Plus variant becomes available from $62,900, and the top-of-the-line Prestige will set buyers back a minimum of $65,200.
Rounding off the makeover of the electric crossover is a new wheel package. The optional alloys measure 21 inches in diameter and feature 235/45 front and 255/40 rear all-season tires. Lesser offerings comprise 20- and 19-inch sets. The new Q4 55 e-tron (SUV) starts at $55,200 in the Premium trim level. This model features an S line exterior, 19-inch wheels, an Audi smartphone interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital gauge cluster, adaptive cruise control, etc.
