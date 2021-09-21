Audi Unveils Prices for the New Q4 e-tron SUV, Puts Sights Squarely on Tesla Buyers

Audi has just released the pricing for the company's new electric model. The Q4 e-tron comes as the new kid in town, in a segment already crowded: that of the zero-emission premium crossovers. A range of 241 miles sounds enticing, but Audi must remember, all EV roads inevitably lead to Tesla in the U.S.





SUV drivers would expect from such cars. With rear-wheel drive and a single asynchronous electric motor delivering 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque, the Q4 40 e-tron starts at $43,900. The price goes as far as $49,900 for the 50 e-tron variant, powered by dual asynchronous electric motors, featuring all-wheel drive, 295 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. The Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron variant gets a starting MRSP of $52,700.



The entry-level model is available in two trims, Premium and Premium Plus, while the others can be ordered with one of the three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige.



The Q4 40 e-tron and Q4 50 e-tron are equipped with 19-inch wheels with all-season rubber. Meanwhile, the Sportback variant of the Q4 50 e-tron quattro gets the larger standard 20-inch wheels.



Customers can also go for the S line plus package that brings the S line exterior with black accents, sport front seats, a flat top and bottom steering wheel, and brushed aluminum inserts.



The 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 10.1-inch center MMI touch display are standard, while future owners must pay extra for the head-up display with augmented reality.



As expected, the Prestige trim brings all the goodies that the Q4 e-tron range is capable of offering. It adds animation for headlights and taillights, headlamp washer system, matrix-design LED headlights, and the technology package.



Besides, new customers will be granted access to a range of benefits, including a public DC fast-charging plan through Electrify America and available customized in-home charging solutions, along with an optional concierge customer experience through infrastructure provider Qmerit.



The recently launched Mobile and Valet Service provides an additional layer of customer conveniences. This program includes all factory-recommended maintenance, delivered on customers’ terms without the need to visit a dealership.