2024 Volkswagen Passat Spied Yet Again, Is Definitely Longer Than Current Model

The first sighting of Volkswagen's next-generation Passat, set to only be available in the Variant form, was last month. Now, in early March, our spy photographers have supplied us with fresh images of the VW prototype of the upcoming Passat Variant, which is still concealed by the body of the ongoing generation.
Volkswagen is set to launch the 2024 Passat in the second half of 2023 or even in 2024, and it is believed to be the last Passat to be offered with an internal combustion engine.
The Passat B9, as its name is expected to be, might still have a diesel engine in its range, but it might be one of the last made by the German brand, at least for its European passenger car offering.
As you may already know, the Volkswagen Group has decided to bring the next Passat and the upcoming Škoda Superb closer, and that is the reason the German wagon is being tested with an extended wheelbase body. Moreover, the 2024 VW Passat will share the Bratislava factory in Slovakia with the Škoda Superb.
We will get to see more prototypes of the upcoming Škoda Superb in the coming months. Until then, Volkswagen is still using the body of its ongoing model in an attempt to conceal the key aspects of the Passat B9. What is clear from the beginning is that it will offer even more space than the ongoing model.
The current VW Passat received a facelift that arrived on the market in 2019. Currently, Volkswagen offers the Passat with gasoline engines, diesel power plants, and a plug-in hybrid version.
Later, the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack, based on the Variant body style, will get a new generation, while the sedan variant will be the last of its kind once the production of the ongoing model is drawn to a close.
Concerning sedans, Volkswagen is merely responding to the industry trend, which means a reduction of sales for this body style, which is no longer popular in most markets.
China is the exception to the rule, but VW has other products in sedan form. Furthermore, VW is also set to launch a mid-sized electric sedan, which will be the successor of the Passat sedan.
