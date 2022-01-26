Volkswagen of America Honors the Passat While Gearing Up for EV Production in Tennessee

Volkswagen has ended Passat production at the Chattanooga, TN plant with a Limited Edition 2022 Passat in Platinum Grey. The plant will be retooled to begin EV production later this year, starting with the ID.4 crossover.
Although production at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga facility ended last December, the German carmaker officially acknowledged Passat’s demise just now. The model has sold more than 1.8 million units since 1974, when the Passat B1 was introduced to the U.S. under the Dasher name. It was a revolutionary car for Volkswagen, being the first water-cooled VW, first front-wheel-drive model, and first vehicle designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro.
Looks like Volkswagen fiddled for a while with its medium-sized sedan naming, since the second generation was named Quantum in 1982. This one was short-lived too, ending its career in 1990 when the first Passat entered the market. For the Americans, the next major milestone was 2011, when Volkswagen localized Passat production in Chattanooga, TN. The Passat built here was bigger, being specifically designed for the U.S. market. The car has been exported around the world ever since.
Volkswagen didn’t bother to update its latest-generation American Passat, with only a minor redesign in 2015 and a refreshed look in 2020. With sedans falling out of grace with the customers, Volkswagen finally decided it is wiser to pull the plug than to give the nameplate another go. It was the end of the line for Passat, but also the chance for a fresh start both for Volkswagen of America and the Chattanooga assembly plant.
Volkswagen is investing a further $800 million there for the production of electric vehicles. This is in addition to the more than $2.6 billion that the Germans have invested in the area. Besides the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs, Volkswagen will build the electric ID.4 in Chattanooga, along with the battery packs that power it, starting later in 2022.
