2023 Volkswagen Electric Sedan Spied Again With Mule Body

Volkswagen's engineers have been spotted yet again as they test the company's first electric sedan. While the name of the vehicle is still unclear, it is evident that it will be based on the MEB platform. Most likely, its name will start with "ID." followed by a number, and some rumors point out that ID.6 might be its designation.
It is a well-known fact that Volkswagen has decided to discontinue the Passat sedan once the current generation model ends its production cycle. That makes us wonder if this electric vehicle will be the proposed replacement for the company's midsized sedan. Something will have to fill the Passat's shoes, and this might be it for VW.
However, do not take the look of this prototype too close to your heart, as it is just a mule. VW used the body of the Chinese Passat and fitted it with flush door handles, like on the ID.3 and ID.4, a feature that might be found on the production car as well.
The fake air intakes in the front bumper or the massive front grille with a black ornament, are not expected to be a part of the production vehicle's design, though. The rear window has an interesting design for its third taillight, which we think will stick around for when the car enters production.
If you are wondering what the inspiration behind this electric sedan from Volkswagen is, you should think about the ID. Space Vizzion concept. It was unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in the shape of a wagon.
Volkswagen's market research team has likely found demand for an electric sedan, which is why you see this prototype in sedan form instead of a wagon. You can think of this electric sedan that some refer to as the Volkswagen Aero B EV Sedan, as the Germans' Tesla Model 3 rival.
In this case, VW does tick all the boxes with the design and platform configuration, but will that be enough to lure potential Tesla customers? Well, if the shoe fits and the delivery time is shorter, VW has a shot at success in 2023, when the production version of this model should hit the market.
However, do not take the look of this prototype too close to your heart, as it is just a mule. VW used the body of the Chinese Passat and fitted it with flush door handles, like on the ID.3 and ID.4, a feature that might be found on the production car as well.
The fake air intakes in the front bumper or the massive front grille with a black ornament, are not expected to be a part of the production vehicle's design, though. The rear window has an interesting design for its third taillight, which we think will stick around for when the car enters production.
If you are wondering what the inspiration behind this electric sedan from Volkswagen is, you should think about the ID. Space Vizzion concept. It was unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in the shape of a wagon.
Volkswagen's market research team has likely found demand for an electric sedan, which is why you see this prototype in sedan form instead of a wagon. You can think of this electric sedan that some refer to as the Volkswagen Aero B EV Sedan, as the Germans' Tesla Model 3 rival.
In this case, VW does tick all the boxes with the design and platform configuration, but will that be enough to lure potential Tesla customers? Well, if the shoe fits and the delivery time is shorter, VW has a shot at success in 2023, when the production version of this model should hit the market.