3 New 2018 VW Touareg Spied For the First Time, Hiding as Audi Q7

Volkswagen's New SUV Interior from China Has Parts from Golf 8, Q4 e-tron

The car in these Chinese spyshots isn't particularly relevant to our readers. However, it does preview the next big design changes for Volkswagen interiors, particularly in the case of crossovers. 5 photos



But this looks nothing like any VW dashboard you can have right now. So what is it? Well, MQB products.



The steering wheel is kind of an obvious change, though we've seen that already in the Passat facelift (for Europe) and



The center console is a fresh idea too, one which we've seen previewed in concepts and expect to see in other VW Group brands as well. Instead of a tunnel separating the seats, the SMV creates more space by floating the console under the dash, as you saw in some hybrids.



On top of that, you have the little fly-by-wire, DSG shifter and a large tray, probably a phone charging pad. There was one concept that featured the same shape of console, and that's the MEB-based (fully electric) ICE cars. If you've owned more than one Volkswagen car or crossover in the past decade or so, you'll know that interior designs haven't changed that much. The Golf 7 dashboard isn't that different from an early Tiguan, for example. In fact, a few parts can even be swapped over.But this looks nothing like any VW dashboard you can have right now. So what is it? Well, Chinese media reports this to be the production version of the SMV , which is somehow not the same as the Viloran . It's supposed to be the largest crossover they've ever made but looks radically different on the inside compared to the Atlas, even though they're bothproducts.The steering wheel is kind of an obvious change, though we've seen that already in the Passat facelift (for Europe) and 2020 Golf 8 . The twin screens are a little different too, shaped like the ones in the Golf, but a bit larger and featuring volume knobs plus buttons on the sides.The center console is a fresh idea too, one which we've seen previewed in concepts and expect to see in other VW Group brands as well. Instead of a tunnel separating the seats, the SMV creates more space by floating the console under the dash, as you saw in some hybrids.On top of that, you have the little fly-by-wire, DSG shifter and a large tray, probably a phone charging pad. There was one concept that featured the same shape of console, and that's the MEB-based (fully electric) Q4 e-tron that's supposed to be made in China within the next couple of years. So parts sharing can happen between EVs andcars.