Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed Getting $10 Million Expansion

The American Museum of Speed was recently awarded first place in a review of the best places to visit in the country for automtotive enthusiasts and this will only add to its notariety. There's no word on when construction will be complete but we can't wait to see the finished product. Seated in the heart of Lincoln, Nebraska, lies the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed and today they've revealed plans to upgrade and expand the already impressive exhibits. The site already houses everything from movie cars to automotive art to drag racers, but this upgrade will allow for even more speed on display."The new addition will allow us to add enhanced displays for NASCAR , off-road racing and growing our already popular land speed, drag racing and custom show car displays. We also plan to add more interactive displays for youth and families making it an immersive experience for the whole family." said Tim Matthews, the curator of the Museum of American Speed.As of today, the facility covers some 150,000 square feet on three levels and features a gigantic swath of American automotive engineering. One section is fully dedicated to land speed records and goes back far enough to feature a Model A racer.Another section highlights the Cadillac LMP racecar from the world's most famous race, the 24 Hours of Le mans. They also have open wheel racers, Indy cars, and five different NASCAR cars. This truly is as American as an automotive museum can get.Next week, on the 16th of October, a new display, the Herzog Motorsport Collection will be unveiled. At the same time, NASCAR alum Jimmie Johnson will be on site to take part in ground-breaking festivities and one of Speedway Motors' Cars and Coffee events.The American Museum of Speed was recently awarded first place in a review of the best places to visit in the country for automtotive enthusiasts and this will only add to its notariety. There's no word on when construction will be complete but we can't wait to see the finished product.