Volkswagen Has Made 250,000 Electric Cars, But That Includes PHEVs

Volkswagen is not the first company that comes to mind when it comes to electric mobility. Well, it might be now that the ID.3 is out, but deliveries of that won't start for a while. So we were surprised when the German automaker announced it's made 250,000 electric vehicles.
Now, that's obviously just a drop in the ocean, as the Golf alone manages about twice that in European sales every year. However, a quarter of a million seemed like an inflated number, and it kind of is.
The e-Golf represents its bulk, with 104,000 units, while the e-Up!'s 21,000 units are also worth taking into consideration. However, plug-in sales are also taken into account, and those aren't emissions-free cars. You have the Golf GTE with 51,000 sales, followed by the Passat GTE with 42,000 units.
Despite some model changes causing some delays, the Volkswagen brand delivered more than 70,000 electrified vehicles in 2019, a big increase over the 50,000 last year. The main sales markets in 2019 were China, Norway, Germany, the USA and the United Kingdom. Last year, the Tiguan PHEV was introduced in China, followed by the Bora and Lavida in 2019.
A bespoke platform called the MEB is going to turbocharge VW's electric car sales. The ID.3 hatchback has received tens of thousands of orders, many of which have been built but not delivered. The ID.4 crossover will follow shortly, and sales are really going to take off once localized production in China and America starts.
Compared to the e-Golf, the ID.3 has a lot more range thanks to a bigger battery. Bespoke, more powerful engines will make it quicker, while the cutting-edge design or features are sure to attract customers.
Under the latest plans, the strategic target of one million electric cars is expected to be reached at the end of 2023, two years earlier than previously predicted. The Volkswagen brand expects 1.5 million electric cars to be produced in 2025.
